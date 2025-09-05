Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEnlivening an ONT in a shared dwelling - who to talk to?
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1370 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#322623 5-Sep-2025 12:10
Send private message quote this post

My second son has fled the nest, and is now flatting with his mates in Auckland in a flat under a house.

 

The house upstairs has an ONT (ONT Model Type 200 by the looks of it). It's in his landlords lounge, but doesn't seem to have anything plugged in to it at the moment.

 

How does he go about getting this sorted out? They can run an ethernet cable through a hole in the floor or similar and plug it into his router, but he doesn't know who to get in touch with at first to get a port on the ONT turned on.

 

Is this simply "contact an ISP and go from there?" type of situation?

 

Thanks in advance for any advice or help.

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic
coffeebaron
6241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411533 5-Sep-2025 12:17
Send private message quote this post

Step 1, liaise with landlord to get Ethernet cable from ONT to his flat.

 

Step 2, order service through ISP. Quote serial number of that ONT.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1370 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411536 5-Sep-2025 12:29
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

Step 1, liaise with landlord to get Ethernet cable from ONT to his flat.

 

Step 2, order service through ISP. Quote serial number of that ONT.

 

 

Thanks! I was hoping it was this easy :)




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

nztim
3851 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3411549 5-Sep-2025 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Or, place an order with the ISP for a 2nd ONT for the bottom flat (not all ISPS can do this)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1370 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411561 5-Sep-2025 13:09
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

Or, place an order with the ISP for a 2nd ONT for the bottom flat (not all ISPS can do this)

 

 

Thanks, that's good to know. We'll see what happens with the landlord first, and then look at that if the 'ethernet cable strung through a hole in the floor' solution isn't viable.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 