I’m looking to fit a Towbar to my 24 forester and juggling OEM Vs after market.
$700 to $800 for aftermarket or $1800 from dealership.
Does anyone have advice on options? Dealers like to play up the voiding warranty card.
I don't know about Subaru, but I have had an aftermarket towbar fitted to both my RAV4 Hybrid and BYD Atto 3 and not had any push back from the dealer when getting them serviced (despite words to the effect of voiding the warranty if you don't choose the dealer-approved option).
The dealer-approved stuff is just a rort - as you say, it's usually $1000 more for the same service.
Just go to a reputable supplier/fitter and ask if they have certified aftermarket towbars for your make and model.
I used North Shore Towbars (Auckland) on both occasions for my vehicles.
EDIT: And of course a quick Google tells me that the CGA protects us from a warranty being void if an aftermarket towbar is fitted:
https://www.towbarguy.co.nz/frequently-asked-questions#warranty
Warranty Will fitting an aftermarket towbar void my warranty?
Your new car warranty can not be void by having an aftermarket towbar fitted. New Zealand’s Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) provides protection for consumers against faulty products, including cars. The CGA requires car manufacturers to honour warranties and guarantees that they provide to consumers and prohibits manufacturers from imposing conditions on a warranty that go beyond what is allowed by the CGA.
Don't know where you are based, but have always used Designer Bars in Hamilton for mine. Never had any issue with the dealer, that said never had any relevant warranty claim. As you say the 'OEM' ones are a rort, likely to be the exact same thing from the exact same manufacturer re-branded. Wouldn't hesitate going after-market.
I used North Shore Towbars when we got our '21 Forester. They had some winter special on so was $825 installed with removable tongue