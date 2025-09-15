Congrats to our fellow kiwis for their winning submissions to the Royal Observatory’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Very impressive indeed. I'm sure most of us can well imagine how dedicated you need to be to create images like this — countless hours alone in the cold and dark, and gazillions of dollars for the equipment and (more than likely) the software. Well done guys. Seriously well done.

https://www.dpreview.com/articles/8109553866/award-winning-photos-from-the-royal-observatory-s-astronomy-photographer-of-the-year?slide=6&imageViewer=1

https://www.dpreview.com/articles/8109553866/award-winning-photos-from-the-royal-observatory-s-astronomy-photographer-of-the-year?slide=9&imageViewer=1