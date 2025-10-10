Hi all,
Sorry I've created this post here as I'm not 100% sure which sub this is supposed to be.
Long story short, I've been with Warehouse Mobile since 2019 on an iPhone 7+. Feb 2024 onwards, I have changed to a Pixel 8 Pro. This year, I've been charged for international sms to 447786205094 while traveling abroad. Upon contacting customer support and TDR, I was told that Apple can still request sms from a registered number even when the sim is no longer in an Apple device which then incurs a charge.
Can anyone help to clarify this is possible and how to prevent this as I'm not sure if I could just simply remove the phone number from Apple ID without a replacement number?
Thanks in advance.
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