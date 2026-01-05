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ForumsDesktop computingWindows Outlook Client cannot connect to xtramail.co.nz
gokiwi64

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#323716 5-Jan-2026 17:30
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Hello All,

 

Bear with me on this one please.

 

My brother has an xtramail.co.nz account, a windows 11 laptop and outlook client . He has only just noticed that the laptop outlook client has not received any emails since the 31st December, yet the client on his Android phone has been and is up to date.

 

He could not remember has xtramail password so we tried to reset it using "edge" it does not and did not matter what combination of letters, numbers and special characters we just got an "oops something went wrong message". So I installed "chrome" and the password reset worked first time.

 

So theres problem number 1 - edge wont work for Spark password resets. 

 

For reference the password used Not the Exact Password but same format and length* - "WhyTheHellWontYouWork26!"

 

Even after resetting the password and re entering into the outlook client it still would not connect  - just a meaningless "connection failed" message. 

 

So I installed "thunderbird" exactly the same settings as "outlook" and it connected instantly  - no issues sending or receiving !!. But my brother hates "thunderbird" with a passion, so I need to get his outlook client connected but cannot work out why it wont connect.

 

Does the brains trust on here have any "clues" ??

 

Regards

 

 

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freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3450144 5-Jan-2026 20:04
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Is this using the Outlook client from the Office suite or the new Outlook app?




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askelon
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  #3450270 6-Jan-2026 09:38
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Had multiple customers have issues with the new outlook and Xtra accounts -around the same time frame too.  The solution was switch to something that isnt retarded and works.  Outlook Classic works fine, Thunderbird works fine, EM Client works fine.  Pretty much everything else works fine.... 

gokiwi64

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  #3450433 6-Jan-2026 18:47
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Trying to use the Outlook app that replaced "webmail".

 

 

 

I have managed to tweak Thunderbird so that he is happy for now but of course no address book - so thats another issue :-(



SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3450435 6-Jan-2026 18:54
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Exporting address book from Outlook to Thunderbird should be easy enough. 

SnoopyDo
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  #3450443 6-Jan-2026 19:37
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Had this a few times with the new outlook app on win11, only fix that worked for me was to remove the account and then re add it.

allan
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  #3450470 6-Jan-2026 22:11
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The issue as I have seen it documented elsewhere is seemingly because new Outlook passes all Third Party email through Microsoft Outlook's own servers and if the Third Party email address is also used as the email address for a Microsoft account login, this is where the problem lies. No idea why this has just started happening - I guess a recent update, or possibly people have finally been pushed from Windows email to new Outlook? 

 

The fix appears to be to add an actual outlook.com (or outlook.co.nz if you want to be NZ specific) email address as an alias to the existing Microsoft account and then make that the primary Microsoft account login ID. I just did this for someone with an Xtra email address last week (they are still running Windows 10, but I don't think that's relevant) and it warned that the added alias could take up to 48 hours to come into effect. 48 hours came and went and no change, but today the person contacted me to say new Outlook was now handling her Xtra email - so more like 72 hours.

 

Try these steps at your own risk, but if you don't like the idea of your email being forced through Microsoft's environment, then yeah Thunderbird is a good option.

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