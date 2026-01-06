I'm curious to see what creative cool uses will come out of this. Today Lego announced they're making some smart bricks, essentially a normal sized 2x4 Lego brick but it communicates with other smart bricks by creating its own bluetooth based mesh network. Each brick can detect 'motion, orientation, and magnetic fields in real time', detect light, NFC tags (on a studless 2x2 tag) or smart minifigures, make sound with an onboard synthesiser, detect and light up. Each brick supports wireless charging and will apparently "still perform after years of inactivity."

Some examples Lego gave were detecting which Lego brick built car passed the finish line first in a race, making different sounds depending on the angle of the car, or playing the Imperial March theme tune when the Star Wars Emperor is put on his throne.

I'm curious to see what creative uses come out of this, especially if the adult Lego community can figure out how to program it.