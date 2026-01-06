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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Lego's new smart brick
LostBoyNZ

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#323720 6-Jan-2026 09:58
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I'm curious to see what creative cool uses will come out of this. Today Lego announced they're making some smart bricks, essentially a normal sized 2x4 Lego brick but it communicates with other smart bricks by creating its own bluetooth based mesh network. Each brick can detect 'motion, orientation, and magnetic fields in real time', detect light, NFC tags (on a studless 2x2 tag) or smart minifigures, make sound with an onboard synthesiser, detect and light up. Each brick supports wireless charging and will apparently "still perform after years of inactivity."

 

Some examples Lego gave were detecting which Lego brick built car passed the finish line first in a race, making different sounds depending on the angle of the car, or playing the Imperial March theme tune when the Star Wars Emperor is put on his throne.

 

I'm curious to see what creative uses come out of this, especially if the adult Lego community can figure out how to program it.




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boosacnoodle
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  #3450322 6-Jan-2026 11:34
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Watch the set prices increase even further...



SaltyNZ
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  #3450323 6-Jan-2026 11:36
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the adult Lego community

 

 

 

 

I ... was not previously aware this was a thing.




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LostBoyNZ

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  #3450330 6-Jan-2026 11:48
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SaltyNZ:

 

 

the adult Lego community

 

 

I ... was not previously aware this was a thing.

 

 

I wish Lego wasn't aware that's a thing. In the last many years they've really embraced the huge number of adult Lego fans. Well, that's the nice way to think of it. The more realistic version is they've realized adults may spend lots of money on Lego and just keep pushing up the price more and more to see how far they can go before it hurts profits more than it increases them.

 

Lego sets up to about $1,700 are a thing now.




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wellygary
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  #3450333 6-Jan-2026 11:54
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SaltyNZ:

 

 

the adult Lego community

 

 

I ... was not previously aware this was a thing.

 

 

There is no way a kid is going to put together a 2000+ piece set 

CokemonZ
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  #3450340 6-Jan-2026 12:36
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wellygary:

 

There is no way a kid is going to put together a 2000+ piece set 

 

 

 

 

Lol - my 11, 13 and 16 year old have all done sets of this size.

 

 

 

As for the brick, depending on price and ease of programming will be awesome or frustrating.

kiwifidget
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  #3450341 6-Jan-2026 12:40
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What Lego should make is a brick that can detect when you are about to step on it and issue a warning sound.




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eracode
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  #3450343 6-Jan-2026 12:49
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SaltyNZ:

 

 

the adult Lego community

 

 

I ... was not previously aware this was a thing.

 

 

Yeah, Lego porn is huge apparently. But the sets are hard to come by.




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SaltyNZ
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  #3450350 6-Jan-2026 13:09
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eracode:

 

Yeah, Lego porn is huge apparently. But the sets are hard to come by.

 

 

 

 

golf clap :-D




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Tinkerisk
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  #3450459 6-Jan-2026 21:00
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SaltyNZ:

 

 

the adult Lego community

 

 

 

 

I ... was not previously aware this was a thing.

 

 

You haven't missed much. A horde of playful fanboys who will pay (almost) any price when LEGO releases yet another new set with crazy ‘licence fees’ and little substance. Compatible Chinese or Polish manufacturers offer more and more decent, affordable sets (remember, once AMD came to „visit“ Intel as well 🤣). I grew up with Lego as a child, a few basic building blocks from a manageable selection. We were happy, it was affordable, and my son also received many sets from me as gifts... including Lego Mindstorm robots, which could even be graphically programmed with LabVIEW from National Instruments.

 

Then, at some point after 2005, LEGO became greedy... it's simply ridiculous what prices they charge, even for reduced performance.




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Tinkerisk
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  #3450462 6-Jan-2026 21:04
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kiwifidget:

 

What Lego should make is a brick that can detect when you are about to step on it and issue a warning sound.

 

 

It already exists; it's called a thumbtack with warning delay. 😁

 

 




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Senecio
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  #3450481 7-Jan-2026 06:39
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I remember when Lego were just generic bricks and you used your imagniation to decide what to build with them. Now they come as a set and you build one thing with that set.

 
 
 
 

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Tinkerisk
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  #3450753 8-Jan-2026 14:33
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Have you seen the pre-order prices for the three sets for 4-5 year olds with the RFID toy brick, which costs just a few pence to manufacture? I'm afraid the marketing guys have been drinking paint! 🤣




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alavaliant
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  #3450754 8-Jan-2026 14:37
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I'll be interested to see what people can hack these bricks to do.   I'd imagine it won't take long before somebody is working on uploading altered/custom firmware and making them do extra things.

floydbloke
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  #3450756 8-Jan-2026 14:44
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I still really enjoy the EV3 ( it turns 13 this year) and the way Lego opened it up to the developer community.  Also a bit disappointed that Lego discontinued the Mindstorms line. (Although I'm sure my bank balance would have suffered significantly had they continued it.)




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  #3450769 8-Jan-2026 15:56
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Senecio:

 

I remember when Lego were just generic bricks and you used your imagniation to decide what to build with them. Now they come as a set and you build one thing with that set.

 

 

If that's what you're after, nobody is stopping you from buying those sets - LEGO® Large Creative Brick Box 10698 | Classic | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop NZ

 

 

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