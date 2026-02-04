Went to login to BNZ this morning and noticed a new popup on the login page

"We've added a new security feature. When you use Internet Banking, we collect information about behaviour like how you type. This helps us to spot any activity that isn't yours, to detect and prevent fraud. Other ways to bank are available if you don't want to share this information."

With a link for more information.. and wow I was a bit shocked when I clicked on the more information page.

typing - how fast you type, your rhythm, and common errors

mouse - how you move it, click, and scroll

device use - how you hold, tilt, or move it.

type and model

preferences, settings, and sensor information

network and connectivity data

IP address

installed apps

It's compulsory, and if you don't agree to all that data being collected, you can no longer bank electronically with BNZ.

Am I overreacting in thinking it's time to find a new bank?