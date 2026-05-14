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ForumsOff topicIs this message cause for concern?
kiwifidget

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#324697 14-May-2026 15:21
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I just received this email to my gmail account:

 

 

I never requested a code, and this gmail account is my recovery account for my Microsoft account.

 

Scam, spam, or am I in trouble?




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MaxineN
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  #3490922 14-May-2026 15:28
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That doesn't look legit at all.

 

 

 

Edit nope I am dead wrong, that is legit(tested it myself).

 

But if you have full control of your email and your gmail is only signed into devices you are aware of, then could ignore.

 

 




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wellygary
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  #3490923 14-May-2026 15:30
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Have a look at your attempted logins, 

lxsw20
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  #3490924 14-May-2026 15:31
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It does to me, unless someone has got their hands on the microsoft.com domain. account-security-noreply@accountprotection.microsoft.com is a legit MS address.

Someone has tried to login as you using a login with code, but unless they have access to your mailbox its not really anything to worry about. 

No different to someone trying to change your password without access to your mailbox, they can request a password change but they can't complete it. 



GregV
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  #3490925 14-May-2026 15:33
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This may actually be legit, and you may want to check recent sign-ins for your MS account

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/account-billing/what-happens-if-there-s-an-unusual-sign-in-to-your-account-eba43e04-d348-b914-1e95-fb5052d3d8f0

 

If there was an unusual sign-in attempt for your account, you'll get an email or text message. We'll send a message to all your alternate contact methods. To help protect your account, we'll need you to provide a security code from one of these contacts. This step prevents people who aren't you from signing in and lets us know if it was just you signing in from an unusual location or device.

 

If you aren't sure about the source of an email, check the sender. You'll know it's legitimate if it's from the Microsoft account team at account-security-noreply@accountprotection.microsoft.com.

richms
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  #3490926 14-May-2026 15:38
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When I last looked, you could trigger this by simply putting someones email address into the login form and choosing to try another way to login. A friend kept getting them on their gmail for a while and there seems to be nothing you can do to stop it.




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kiwifidget

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  #3490927 14-May-2026 15:39
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Tried to check recent logins...

 

 

Not helpful.




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Eva888
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  #3490928 14-May-2026 15:41
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I got the same one this morning as well. Had not asked for any code. Didn’t click any link. Was also wondering if legit. Haven’t done anything on a PC for many days as only been using my iPad. That makes it weirder. 

kiwifidget

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  #3490930 14-May-2026 15:46
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no recent activity at all!??

 

 




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yitz
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  #3490934 14-May-2026 16:02
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wellygary:

 

Have a look at your attempted logins, 

 

 

Anyone got a link to this page? They separated the Attempted logins and Successful logins pages which is annoying.

 

 

nzkc
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  #3490940 14-May-2026 16:42
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My wife got the same message yesterday. Made her change her password just in case.

kiwifidget

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  #3490941 14-May-2026 16:45
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But which MS account, mine, mum's, Himselfs?

 

All have my gmail as the recovery contact.

 

I see the flaw in that plan now.




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enserf
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  #3490954 14-May-2026 17:25
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I get these regularly from various platforms with 2FA enabled. I figure as long as I have control of my email I can safely ignore them.

 

I just make sure everything has unique and complex passwords seeing people are trying to break into them all the time.

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