kiwifidget

This may actually be legit, and you may want to check recent sign-ins for your MS account

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/account-billing/what-happens-if-there-s-an-unusual-sign-in-to-your-account-eba43e04-d348-b914-1e95-fb5052d3d8f0

If there was an unusual sign-in attempt for your account, you'll get an email or text message. We'll send a message to all your alternate contact methods. To help protect your account, we'll need you to provide a security code from one of these contacts. This step prevents people who aren't you from signing in and lets us know if it was just you signing in from an unusual location or device.

If you aren't sure about the source of an email, check the sender. You'll know it's legitimate if it's from the Microsoft account team at account-security-noreply@accountprotection.microsoft.com.