If the arm of James Copenhaver, 30 meters downrange(south) of Trump was hit with the same bullet, then the shot couldn't have been fired by the 'lone gunman',

Thomas Matthew Crooks.

https://superfly.co.nz/mp4/xt/ena.mp4

This isn't political, just shocking disregard for the truth of what happened.

James Copenhaver, 30 meters south of Trump, 13/07/24

If the images are blurry, this is the source of the 1st video frame, and the 24 f/s video by Fox has edited audio,

(1/2 second of audio containing 3 suppressed shots, at 2 of the Secret Service Countersnipers, is missing)

and other evidence removed, from the video of the 50 year old fire chief who recorded, and was shot 5 seconds later....by a different shooter.