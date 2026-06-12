with their introduction of AI and what not i find that it's much harder to find the webpages you are after

for example i search world cup free matches tvnz nz

hoping to find which matches are free to air

every link the AI answer does not give me anything

ok so stuff the AI and click on the google hits and nothing

so i've given up and most likely will try to find it on GZ tonight as it's likely someone's posted it here somewhere (GZ search is also hosted by google so similar kind of performance since the beginning of time)