with their introduction of AI and what not i find that it's much harder to find the webpages you are after
for example i search world cup free matches tvnz nz
hoping to find which matches are free to air
every link the AI answer does not give me anything
ok so stuff the AI and click on the google hits and nothing
so i've given up and most likely will try to find it on GZ tonight as it's likely someone's posted it here somewhere (GZ search is also hosted by google so similar kind of performance since the beginning of time)