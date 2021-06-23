HotShot broadband is currently offering uncapped gigabit fibre at $79 a month, I was wondering if anyone has signed up for this deal? And if so how is your experience going?
Thanks in advance.
" Promotional price will last at least 12 months and we will notify you 1 month in advance if price changes" - at least 12 months from when ? Time you sign up, or from the date the promotion started ?
"The Best Connection for everything" - like to prove that ? :)
Domain registered to "Cosnet" who don't appear in the companies database. Hotshot Internet Group does appear but removed (but may not be related).
New ISP's pop up all the time, some don't last long due to lack of support etc, so poke them a bit more before signing the dotted line.
@xpd I think you're looking up the .co.nz domain instead of the .nz domain:
Registrant Name Telnet Communications Limited
So another ISP owns them. But like I say with all of these "low cost bottom barrel ISP's" is how much is your internet access really worth to you?
For me, I work from home often and internet is important to me. There is no way I am going to go with a cheaper ISP. If Internet is not essential for you, then sure, go for a cheap ISP but honestly for not much more you can go for 2degrees for example who are a much larger ISP and have a much better network, reliability record etc.
Doh, correct LOL. :D
<insert foot in mouth>
@RedFlamingo your very first post on Geekzone is about an ISP that I've never heard of. I'm wondering if you are in any way associated with this company or one of its staff, and if this is some sort of back door promotion of the ISP? If so, I'd suggest deleting this post and instead creating a 'Hi I'm new here and this is what we do' kind of post in the Introductions area. Honesty is the best policy and definately the best foot to start out on.
If I am wrong (and there is plenty of room for me to be wrong), I apologise.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Same price as 2degrees!
I've had a connection with them.
Needed unlimited internet at a place for a couple weeks which had a 4G connection already - so wasn't too concerned about the quality.
I opted for the 30mbps plan (although I think it was 50mbps down and 10mbps up - think this relates back to that upgrade with Chorus) for $60/month, ended up keeping it for a few months before going back to the 4G connection in favour of a cheaper price.
From what I recall it was fine for everything I needed it for (only used it for a couple weeks), then it was just used on weekends by parents - and didn't hear any complaints. As with the comments mentioned above though - I'd rather be with a more reputable company for a primary connection :). But that's my 2c