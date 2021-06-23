RedFlamingo

" Promotional price will last at least 12 months and we will notify you 1 month in advance if price changes" - at least 12 months from when ? Time you sign up, or from the date the promotion started ?

"The Best Connection for everything" - like to prove that ? :)

Domain registered to "Cosnet" who don't appear in the companies database. Hotshot Internet Group does appear but removed (but may not be related).

New ISP's pop up all the time, some don't last long due to lack of support etc, so poke them a bit more before signing the dotted line.