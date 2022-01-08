Hi team,
I've purchased a 2006 built home which has cat5 cables going to their respective bedrooms (on each floor) but not to the common areas. Instead there are BT sockets wired with Cat5e cable.
Most of them have 2x cables. The problem that I am attempting to solve is:
- I want to get upstairs linked with downstairs using ethernet rather than a Wifi 5ghz bridge
- I want to get ethernet into the living room
There does not appear to be any patch panel anywhere. I am assuming that the 'phone' cat5 is done point to point.
Keen to get ideas on whether this is the case?