

A couple options...



1) Tone from the point you have your router, to each jackpoint finding the cables as you go. And then at each point you just use a joiner (or terminate with RJ45 plugs and use a coupler) until you get to where you want the link to finish.

Downside, this isn't very flexible of you want to add stuff in the future.



2) At each BT jack, terminate the individual cat5e cables on RJ45 modules, and put them on a faceplate (so you'd have 2 RJ45 outlets at that plug for example). And then all you do is use a patch lead to link to the two outlets together at the points you don't need anything. And at the point you want something working (like an AP), you just stick a small switch in place to carry on the "loop", but also provide network connectivity for additional devices.