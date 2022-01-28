I was hoping for granular info (like that which was available on ADSL2Exchanges) to get approximations (distance from exchange and cable length) at my parents' property since speed tests render results in the bottom (of the variable) range/almost on the ISP's verbal min theoretical speed claims. My parents are on a legacy plan so I have no Critical Information Summary to work from and there doesn't appear to be any publicly available info on the plan's inclusions and exclusions (overage costs, data blocks, speed governing) etc. I'll explore potential options for off-network fiber subscriptions for their address (as well as my eventual address).

The info and links are definitely helpful so loads of thanks to everyone for all the help. It's much appreciated. :-)