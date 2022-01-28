Hi.
I'm looking for some help/direction from knowledgeable people in this hub. I'd like to know if a facility exists in NZ for rural broadband (since fiber doesn't seem to be available) like http://www.adsl2exchanges.com.au/ (further details here https://whirlpool.net.au/wiki/Australian_Exchange_Guide), which was available in AU. On that site, you were simply able to enter an address and it would return distance info for the nearest ADSL exchange. I'm not sure if my expectations of NZ are unrealistic, and I've recently repatriated. TIA for any responses.