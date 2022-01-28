Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDoes a comparable ADSL exchange info website exist in NZ?
Woman

14 posts

Geek


#293529 28-Jan-2022 10:45
Send private message

Hi.

 

I'm looking for some help/direction from knowledgeable people in this hub. I'd like to know if a facility exists in NZ for rural broadband (since fiber doesn't seem to be available) like http://www.adsl2exchanges.com.au/ (further details here https://whirlpool.net.au/wiki/Australian_Exchange_Guide), which was available in AU. On that site, you were simply able to enter an address and it would return distance info for the nearest ADSL exchange. I'm not sure if my expectations of NZ are unrealistic, and I've recently repatriated. TIA for any responses. 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857618 28-Jan-2022 10:53
Send private message

ChorusNZ website address checker would be the best option

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
jonb
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2857619 28-Jan-2022 10:57
Send private message

The Chorus website used to have an excellent map like that for Broadband speeds with overlays for fibre, ADSL, VDSL etc but gradually got more and more dumbed down until eventually disappeared.

 

 

 

https://broadbandmap.nz will be nearest thing

Jase2985
11603 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857623 28-Jan-2022 11:10
Send private message

what are you trying to achieve? chorus's website gives you an indication of the expected speed at the property



wratterus
1492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857624 28-Jan-2022 11:15
Send private message

https://gis.geek.nz/map/chorus

 

That in conjunction with https://broadbandmap.nz/home & the Chorus address checker is about all the publicly available info. 

nztim
2318 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2857630 28-Jan-2022 11:43
Send private message

Retail service providers have access to this information the sites listed above do help though with crowd sourced information




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
8918 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2857643 28-Jan-2022 12:14
Send private message

Otherwise, try https://broadbandmap.nz/home and enter the address you're thinking of to see all available options (not just DSL).

 

What location are you thinking of specifically?

danfaulknor
790 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2857649 28-Jan-2022 12:34
Send private message

As Tim said, retail service providers (like us and them) have access to that information so you could also drop your address through in a PM and we could look it up for you.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



Woman

14 posts

Geek


  #2857650 28-Jan-2022 12:48
Send private message

I was hoping for granular info (like that which was available on ADSL2Exchanges) to get approximations (distance from exchange and cable length) at my parents' property since speed tests render results in the bottom (of the variable) range/almost on the ISP's verbal min theoretical speed claims.  My parents are on a legacy plan so I have no Critical Information Summary to work from and there doesn't appear to be any publicly available info on the plan's inclusions and exclusions (overage costs, data blocks, speed governing) etc.  I'll explore potential options for off-network fiber subscriptions for their address (as well as my eventual address). 

 

The info and links are definitely helpful so loads of thanks to everyone for all the help. It's much appreciated. :-) 

nztim
2318 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2857654 28-Jan-2022 12:51
Send private message

danfaulknor:

 

As Tim said, retail service providers (like us and them) have access to that information so you could also drop your address through in a PM and we could look it up for you.

 

 

Either of us can help




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Woman

14 posts

Geek


  #2857726 28-Jan-2022 14:03
Send private message

wratterus:

 

https://gis.geek.nz/map/chorus

 

That in conjunction with https://broadbandmap.nz/home & the Chorus address checker is about all the publicly available info. 

 

 

 

 

Aaahh dude, that's AMAZING. Thank you so much!! 😃

Woman

14 posts

Geek


  #2857728 28-Jan-2022 14:05
Send private message

nztim:

 

danfaulknor:

 

As Tim said, retail service providers (like us and them) have access to that information so you could also drop your address through in a PM and we could look it up for you.

 

 

Either of us can help

 

 

 

 

Awesome. Thanks a bunch! I'll DM you now. 😃

K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2858164 29-Jan-2022 16:41
Send private message

wratterus:

 

https://gis.geek.nz/map/chorus

 

That in conjunction with the Chorus address checker is about all the publicly available info. 

 

 

GIS is a Godsend. I use it with sp.chorus checker on a weekly basis to assess service availabilty for clients in rural Northland, just as you said.

 

I've been told the provider tools are for resellers only, which seems a shame. Although not a reseller I moved maybe 30 accounts to Spark last year. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





nztim
2318 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2858172 29-Jan-2022 16:53
Send private message

One of the addresses she is checking has no spare DSLAM ports :(




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
8918 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2858219 29-Jan-2022 19:57
Send private message

Wireless might be a better option then?

Woman

14 posts

Geek


  #2858239 29-Jan-2022 21:21
Send private message

nztim:

 

One of the addresses she is checking has no spare DSLAM ports :(

 

 

 

 

They'll be praying to the cosmos that capacity's increased, huh? 😒 Thanks for checking my addresses. 😁

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 