Chorus Withdrawing copper services - No Notice Received by Chorus

I have a customer in Rosedale, Albany, using Naked VDSL, was notified by their ISP Chorus is shutting down the Copper Network in 1 month.

 

this is a business in a industrial area. its a full copper shutdown not just POTS

 

 

 

this is the first they had heard of it, and 1 month is not alot of time to get Fibre installed. the date for their install is the shutdown date,

 

a date which chorus have tried to push back already that i rejected, and now civil works will be needed on the street to fix a issue first, so its likely not going to happen anyway

 

 

 

Chorus have been apparently sending postal letters per their requirements they need to meet with the ComCom via Post to them,

 

however this area is not serviced by standard postal mail by NZPost,


so in my opinion they did not meet their obligations, and should be sending the notices via courier or other methods to areas that do not have standard postal mail.

 

 

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal/withdrawing-copper-services

 

 

 

has anyone been in a similar situation?

Not an excuse for the lack of sufficient communication from Chorus but surely the ISP should have been in touch earlier. They also get notifications of connections of their customers that will be terminated by the chopper shutdown.




Andib:

 

Not an excuse for the lack of sufficient communication from Chorus but surely the ISP should have been in touch earlier. They also get notifications of connections of their customers that will be terminated by the chopper shutdown.

 

 

 

 

i agree and i made my extreme displeaure with 2degrees known, they also have some blame here.

 

they claimed they had send a email to the account holder, notifying them 1 month earlier before their frankly panicked repeated phone calls to me while i was on holiday

 

 

 

they also didnt rush to get the order in either knowing it was only 1 month away, took them 4-5 days.

 

 

 

However, after checking with accounts email address 2degrees use, who said they didnt get any notice, and since i have access to their mail platforms back end, i was able to check the last 6 months of incoming email history and there was no email notice from 2degrees about the shutdown.  i sent 2degrees logs to prove they didnt send that email and they didnt argue with me and said sorry.

 

 

 

it is Chorus tho that does have a process to follow and i dont believe they have done this correctly.

Chorus notify the RSP one month before the notices are sent to end users (when the 6 months start), therefore its a failing the RSP to not notify the end user

 

we have one client with a delayed copper shutdown due to issues with access, chorus are reasonable, they wont shut you off if you have an in-flight fibre order




And also from a personal perspective why didn’t you get onto this sooner?? How many years has UFB been RFS in that location??




