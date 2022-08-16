I have a customer in Rosedale, Albany, using Naked VDSL, was notified by their ISP Chorus is shutting down the Copper Network in 1 month.

this is a business in a industrial area. its a full copper shutdown not just POTS

this is the first they had heard of it, and 1 month is not alot of time to get Fibre installed. the date for their install is the shutdown date,

a date which chorus have tried to push back already that i rejected, and now civil works will be needed on the street to fix a issue first, so its likely not going to happen anyway

Chorus have been apparently sending postal letters per their requirements they need to meet with the ComCom via Post to them,

however this area is not serviced by standard postal mail by NZPost,





so in my opinion they did not meet their obligations, and should be sending the notices via courier or other methods to areas that do not have standard postal mail.

https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal/withdrawing-copper-services

has anyone been in a similar situation?