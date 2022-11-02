Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unifi UDM Pro vs Mikrotik CCR2004-16G
cloudlover

56 posts

Master Geek


#302152 2-Nov-2022 10:05
Hi guys,

 

So basically starting this thread to seek your thoughts about these two devices or others to make the most of my Spark FiberMax which has in theory 861Mps download speed. 

 

I can see Mikrotik is hot product and price has gone up quite a bit, on the contrary, Unifi UDM Pro stays the same price and has better hardware configuration plus better look.

 

Performance side I pretty much care about throughput especially 64 byte small frame. As a home router, I dont need too much routing protocol although I know what they are and deal with a lot at work, its nice to have though. I cant seem to find full test results for UDM pro but Mikrotik provides it at official website which people like that a lot. Both OSs are buggy so I guess its a tie software side.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11112 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2990915 2-Nov-2022 10:16
"Both OSs are buggy so I guess its a tie software side" - I fully disagree. Mikrotik RouterOS is actually rather good and Ubiquiti's software is a hot mess.

 

But for a home router you should be looking at the Mikrotik RB5009 as I suspect it'll tick all your boxes.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

cloudlover

56 posts

Master Geek


  #2990924 2-Nov-2022 10:24
It sort of does except availability which is Feb next year.

