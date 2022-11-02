cloudlover

Hi guys,

So basically starting this thread to seek your thoughts about these two devices or others to make the most of my Spark FiberMax which has in theory 861Mps download speed.

I can see Mikrotik is hot product and price has gone up quite a bit, on the contrary, Unifi UDM Pro stays the same price and has better hardware configuration plus better look.

Performance side I pretty much care about throughput especially 64 byte small frame. As a home router, I dont need too much routing protocol although I know what they are and deal with a lot at work, its nice to have though. I cant seem to find full test results for UDM pro but Mikrotik provides it at official website which people like that a lot. Both OSs are buggy so I guess its a tie software side.