if i go on ookla i'll usually get 0.5MB-4MB below the spark minimum of 5MB but very rarely i get 40MB results and 3megabyte/second download speeds which last for 2 hours why is this and why can't my speeds always be like that?
Not sure our crystal balls are working today
OP is indecipherable. Please try again.
RunningMan:
https://www.speedtest.net/about/knowledge/faq#factors
i'm using the same device
i'm at the same location and using the same server
i only use ookla
i'm using the same browser
And how exactly do you connect to the Internet??, e.g., ADSL, VDSL2, fibre, 3G, 4G, 5G??
Spyware:
And how exactly do you connect to the Internet??, e.g., ADSL, VDSL2, fibre, 3G, 4G, 5G??
4g wireless broadband
Variable speeds are typical of cellular connections due to fact the capacity of tower is shared between all users (and other variables including distance from tower).
Spyware:
aww sweet so i'm the only one in auckland using broadband when i get 40MB