why do i get speedtests of 40MB sometimes?
cddrive2

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303174 21-Jan-2023 14:29
if i go on ookla i'll usually get 0.5MB-4MB below the spark minimum of 5MB but very rarely i get 40MB results and 3megabyte/second download speeds which last for 2 hours why is this and why can't my speeds always be like that?

dfnt
1418 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3025177 21-Jan-2023 14:49
Not sure our crystal balls are working today

gehenna
7535 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025179 21-Jan-2023 14:57
OP is indecipherable.  Please try again.

RunningMan
7292 posts

Uber Geek


  #3025180 21-Jan-2023 14:58
https://www.speedtest.net/about/knowledge/faq#factors




cddrive2

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3025181 21-Jan-2023 15:05
RunningMan:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/about/knowledge/faq#factors

 

 

  • Devices (phones, tablets, PCs, etc…) can have very different Wi-Fi and cellular radio capabilities. This means you might get one Speedtest result on one device and a different result on another, even using the same provider. Some devices may not be able to measure the full speed of your internet service. It’s also possible that your Wi-Fi router doesn’t support the full speed of your service.

i'm using the same device

 

  • Speedtest servers may perform differently. Generally, you will get faster speeds from servers closer to you. We recommend testing to a variety of test servers to get the most complete picture of your speed. Speedtest has the world’s largest testing server network, which means you will always have the benefit of testing to a server near your geographic location.

i'm at the same location and using the same server

 

  • Other speed testing services use different servers in different locations than Speedtest, so differences in speeds between testing services are not uncommon.

i only use ookla

 

  • Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, etc…) have different capabilities and may provide different results, particularly on high-speed connections.

i'm using the same browser

Spyware
3122 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3025182 21-Jan-2023 15:07
And how exactly do you connect to the Internet??, e.g., ADSL, VDSL2, fibre, 3G, 4G, 5G??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

cddrive2

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3025183 21-Jan-2023 15:09
Spyware:

 

And how exactly do you connect to the Internet??, e.g., ADSL, VDSL2, fibre, 3G, 4G, 5G??

 

 

4g wireless broadband

Spyware
3122 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3025184 21-Jan-2023 15:10
Variable speeds are typical of cellular connections due to fact the capacity of tower is shared between all users (and other variables including distance from tower).




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



cddrive2

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3025188 21-Jan-2023 15:24
Spyware:

 

Variable speeds are typical of cellular connections due to fact the capacity of tower is shared between all users (and other variables including distance from tower).

 

 

 

 

aww sweet so i'm the only one in auckland using broadband when i get 40MB

cyril7
8855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3025190 21-Jan-2023 15:25
4g is your answer, it's a shared media with higher contested numbers than fixed line services, buyer beware

Cyril

