Huawei DN8245 - firmware update(unlocked)
#303257 28-Jan-2023 11:48
Dears I have Huawei DN8245 router using it in Egypt. It is locked to one ISP only in Egypt. I am seeking a firmware from any ISP worldwide to install on my router to be able to use the router with any ISP. Before I have Huawei HG659 it was also locked but I uploaded Vodafone NZ firmware and worked like charm, I hope the same to my new DN8245.

I tried to decrypte the firmware file using Notepad++ but it didn't work.

I will appreciate if you share a copy of your router's firmware for DN8245(the hw_ctree.xml file) to try it on my router.
Email:smasher9000@gmail.com

Or share any idea for how to unlock or how to get the hw_ctree.xml file editable so that I can unlock it.



https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/162116313de7bab21f19beb1cc5d1a57.jpg

  #3028216 28-Jan-2023 11:49
If there is a super admin access for the DN8245 pls share it

