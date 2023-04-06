Hi, once you start passing traffic over a WAN lots of stuff can happen, however with respect to the ONT itself, the GPON interface between the ONT and the OLT back at the exchange is infact 2.5Gb/s downstream and 1.25Gb/s upstream connection, however this is shared with upto around 16 other ONTs in your neighbourhood. Obviously your plan and the copper interface you connect to are only GigE, that said real world contention of local GPON would be such that you are unlikely to see anything other than your full plan GigE/0.5GigE betweent your ONT and the OLT, unless you have a street full of nurds siphoning the entire internet onto god knows what 24/7.

The OLT is connected via multiple 10Gig ethernet links upstream to Chorus's network, Chorus ensure those links and the local GPON never reach full load.

From there its upto your ISP and the route to your servers that will dictate what you get, it should be easily possible to achieve GigE or very close to your server if its hosted in NZ and connected via a suitable GigE path, if your Server is connected via a GPON UFB connection then you will only ever see 0.5GigE at best as thats the upload limit. I have several machines in various parts of the country on UFB GPON connections and regularly see 450-500Mb/s sftp transfers.

Cyril