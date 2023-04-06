I've always been a little curious but never asked about the fibre speeds behind the ONT we see at home. With a Gigabit fibre connection I expect to be able to burst to roughly Gigabit download speeds but I don't expect to have a dedicated Gigabit connection between my home and the server I'm downloading from. Can anyone answer the following questions, and perhaps others would like to chime in with a few more?
- What 'speed' is the raw fibre connection into the average home? Is it faster than gigabit? If I have two gigabit connections from two different ISPs on the same ONT (port 1 and port 2) and do a speedtest on both connections at once under ideal circumstances, would I see roughly 950mbps on each connection as the optical link speed is actually much faster than Gigabit, or roughly 475mbps on each connection because the optical connection is approximately gigabit speed?
- The GPON tech used means that the fibre from the cabinet is passively split between up to 15 (?) homes. If all 15 homes had a single gigabit connection and under ideal circumstances all did a speedtest at once, would they see roughly 1/15th of Gigabit speed, or something different?
- How does Hyperfibre get delivered over the same optical cable? Does the passive splitter get swapped out? Are more light spectrum colours used in the Hyperfibre ONT that the regular ONT does not recognise?
Cheers