The tech and speeds behind the ONT
#304122 6-Apr-2023 07:56
I've always been a little curious but never asked about the fibre speeds behind the ONT we see at home.  With a Gigabit fibre connection I expect to be able to burst to roughly Gigabit download speeds but I don't expect to have a dedicated Gigabit connection between my home and the server I'm downloading from.  Can anyone answer the following questions, and perhaps others would like to chime in with a few more?

 

  • What 'speed' is the raw fibre connection into the average home?  Is it faster than gigabit?  If I have two gigabit connections from two different ISPs on the same ONT (port 1 and port 2)  and do a speedtest on both connections at once under ideal circumstances, would I see roughly 950mbps on each connection as the optical link speed is actually much faster than Gigabit, or roughly 475mbps on each connection because the optical connection is approximately gigabit speed?
  • The GPON tech used means that the fibre from the cabinet is passively split between up to 15 (?) homes.  If all 15 homes had a single gigabit connection and under ideal circumstances all did a speedtest at once, would they see roughly 1/15th of Gigabit speed, or something different?
  • How does Hyperfibre get delivered over the same optical cable?  Does the passive splitter get swapped out?  Are more light spectrum colours used in the Hyperfibre ONT that the regular ONT does not recognise?

Cheers




  #3059658 6-Apr-2023 08:16
There is a talk somewhere from a chorus engineer at one of the networking community conferences (NZNOG maybe).

 

Also some of these questions are just how does fibre work, e.g. capacity of a single fibre strand etc.




  #3059666 6-Apr-2023 08:49
"How does Hyperfibre get delivered over the same optical cable?  Does the passive splitter get swapped out?  Are more light spectrum colours used in the Hyperfibre ONT that the regular ONT does not recognise?"

 

You can stuff multiple polarities and amplitudes  of light down a single strandm 

 

in 2011 NEC managed to get 101.7 terabits per second over 165 kilometres of a single fibre strand, so physically there is plenty of capacity... that's why going for a FTTH network was a wonderful move for NZ, compared to hybrid networks in some other countries 

 

https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg21028095-500-ultrafast-fibre-optics-set-new-speed-record/

 

 

  #3059667 6-Apr-2023 08:55
Hi, once you start passing traffic over a WAN lots of stuff can happen, however with respect to the ONT itself, the GPON interface between the ONT and the OLT back at the exchange is infact 2.5Gb/s downstream and 1.25Gb/s upstream connection, however this is shared with upto around 16 other ONTs in your neighbourhood. Obviously your plan and the copper interface you connect to are only GigE, that said real world contention of local GPON would be such that you are unlikely to see anything other than your full plan GigE/0.5GigE betweent your ONT and the OLT, unless you have a street full of nurds siphoning the entire internet onto god knows what 24/7.

 

The OLT is connected via multiple 10Gig ethernet links upstream to Chorus's network, Chorus ensure those links and the local GPON never reach full load.

 

From there its upto your ISP and the route to your servers that will dictate what you get, it should be easily possible to achieve GigE or very close to your server if its hosted in NZ and connected via a suitable GigE path, if your Server is connected via a GPON UFB connection then you will only ever see 0.5GigE at best as thats the upload limit. I have several machines in various parts of the country on UFB GPON connections and regularly see 450-500Mb/s sftp transfers.

 

Cyril

