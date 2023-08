I see some ISPs offer a $129 modem

and others offer Orbi Mesh router (2 wifi APs)



Which is a better provider?

Orcon or 2Degrees



I don’t see many posts of people with Hyperfibre

Who’s happy with theirs?



I don’t know if I can wait much longer for a Voyager offering

Also, if anyone knows, does One NZ offer Hyperfibre to Resisential

Customers?