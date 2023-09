You don't actually need to ever do this these days (queue the people who say "I can't get xx connected unless if I do this").

I've got a Nanoleaf that is connected totally fine to my 2.4GHz / 5GHz mixed mode wireless network. Basically these devices can't see the 5GHz radio anyway so should connect no problems (unless if you're using an Android phone with a poorly coded app that tries to enforce this like some Tuya devices - but normally you can skip this warning). I've also had this Nanoleaf connected to an Orbi in the past with 2.4GHz/5GHz mixed mode wireless without any issues at all.

In the 100's of installs I've done over the years along with the many routers and devices I've tested I've actually never encountered a device that has such issues.

So no, this router is not terrible as you state. It is following best practices as these days you should combine your SSID's. The only exception to this is I have an older 5GHz only SSID broadcast from my wireless access points for streaming devices and devices I want fully fixed on 5GHz only but really I can do without this now.