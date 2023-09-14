If you used Sky TV NZ you know what im talking about

The system Behind it is OLD slow I mean everything website, app, subscription, payment, logings everything,

the customer service is bad they are using oversea customer service which just to sign up will take you at least 1 Hour

website is so bad that you cant signup easy pretty much impossible

all the prices are over the roof

I dont know how this Sky company is still in business but as you can check the stock and their performance overall soon they will be out of business

unless they bring some bright new gen mind to get their technology Updated

for me they are like Blackberry company

Thanks