If you used Sky TV NZ you know what im talking about
The system Behind it is OLD slow I mean everything website, app, subscription, payment, logings everything,
the customer service is bad they are using oversea customer service which just to sign up will take you at least 1 Hour
website is so bad that you cant signup easy pretty much impossible
all the prices are over the roof
I dont know how this Sky company is still in business but as you can check the stock and their performance overall soon they will be out of business
unless they bring some bright new gen mind to get their technology Updated
for me they are like Blackberry company
Thanks