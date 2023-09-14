Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband How is Sky Broadband
HB20

Wannabe Geek


#307049 14-Sep-2023 16:39
If you used Sky TV NZ you know what im talking about

 

 

 

The system Behind it is OLD slow I mean everything website, app, subscription, payment, logings everything, 

 

the customer service is bad they are using oversea customer service which just to sign up will take you at least 1 Hour

 

website is so bad that you cant signup easy pretty much impossible

 

all the prices are over the roof 

 

 

 

I dont know how this Sky company is still in business but as you can check the stock and their performance overall soon they will be out of business 

 

unless they bring some bright new gen mind to get their technology Updated 

 

 

 

for me they are like Blackberry company

 

 

 

Thanks 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #3127855 14-Sep-2023 17:09
Is there anything specific or is this just a soapbox post?




RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3127860 14-Sep-2023 17:21
Going by complaints on here, no great issues at all with Sky's broadband. You'd expect a lot of people posting with negative experiances if there were big issues. Do you have a specific problem you need help with?

Linux
Uber Geek

  #3127874 14-Sep-2023 18:05
@HB I bet $100 SkyNZ will still be going in 5 years! Unless you have inside information on the business?



nztim
Uber Geek

  #3127893 14-Sep-2023 19:28
I have Sky Broadband at home because I can't get sports and 1gbps broadband with a Static IP cheaper any other way.

 

As for performance have zero complaints.




