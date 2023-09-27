VaultDweller

Without Gimmicks which I absolutely hate which include things such as..

Amazon/Netflix/Some other Rando streaming provider free for six months.

$59.99 for the first x months and then $x per month...

etc. You know the sort of annoying rubbish I am talking about here.

Who has the most cost effective Gigabit fibre service that actually does what it says, we are currently with Econofibre who are an offshoot without phone support of Worldnet, they recently put up the price of our service - the same as every other provider has but the connection has gone from being 900/500 to 730/500 so I want to know why I am paying for a 19% speed reduction. Ookla is reporting that the connection is slow and Econofibre are blaming everything and everyone but their service.

So if you are getting 900/500 and actually getting 900/500 please name your ISP and their cost per month - I won't go through these sites like glimp or broadband compare as they always seem to be pushing an agenda or one persons service over another and don't seem very impatial.