Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandI would like to know who has the most cost effective Gigabit fibre service
VaultDweller

11 posts

Geek


#309195 27-Sep-2023 23:47
Send private message quote this post

Without Gimmicks which I absolutely hate which include things such as..

 

  • Amazon/Netflix/Some other Rando streaming provider free for six months.
  • $59.99 for the first x months and then $x per month... 
  • etc. You know the sort of annoying rubbish I am talking about here.

 

 

Who has the most cost effective Gigabit fibre service that actually does what it says, we are currently with Econofibre who are an offshoot without phone support of Worldnet, they recently put up the price of our service - the same as every other provider has but the connection has gone from being 900/500 to 730/500 so I want to know why I am paying for a 19% speed reduction. Ookla is reporting that the connection is slow and Econofibre are blaming everything and everyone but their service.

 

So if you are getting 900/500 and actually getting 900/500 please name your ISP and their cost per month - I won't go through these sites like glimp or broadband compare as they always seem to be pushing an agenda or one persons service over another and don't seem very impatial.

Create new topic
jarledb
Webhead
3078 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3135691 28-Sep-2023 00:11
Send private message quote this post

You are basically ruling out most of the ISPs in New Zealand. 

 

Maybe Quic.nz might be something for you? They don't do any special sign up bonuses, extra services etc.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | https://keybase.io/jarledb - Referral Links: Tessie - Makes your Tesla smarter. Buying a Tesla? Get free extras by using my referral code.
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
10101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3135696 28-Sep-2023 04:10
Send private message quote this post

So you want the cheapest but want the best performance? 750/500 is not slow

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 