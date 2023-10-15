Hi all, we're on a Spark Netflix Fibre Max Open plan,with Netflix and Neon in the package. We've had good service from Spark and we've been with them for ages.

We're thinking of moving to Mercury for electricity and gas and can get their Fibremax unlimited data plan for $109 which is $20/month cheaper thank the base Spark package (yep, we'll still need to pay for Netflix and Neon separately). And of course we'll get a free TV and soundbar - which we don't need but could sell I suppose...

Does anyone have any positive or negative experiences with Mercury broadband in terms of performance, stability and service? I have read on glimp.co.nz that Mercury broadband isn't overly stable and customer service is a bit so-so.

Any thoughts / comments appreciated.

Russell