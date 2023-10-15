Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any pros or cons on moving from Spark to Mercury for broadband?
zxboy

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#309396 15-Oct-2023 21:49
Hi all, we're on a Spark Netflix Fibre Max Open plan,with Netflix and Neon in the package. We've had good service from Spark and we've been with them for ages.

 

We're thinking of moving to Mercury for electricity and gas and can get their Fibremax unlimited data plan for $109 which is $20/month cheaper thank the base Spark package (yep, we'll still need to pay for Netflix and Neon separately). And of course we'll get a free TV and soundbar - which we don't need but could sell I suppose...

 

Does anyone have any positive or negative experiences with Mercury broadband in terms of performance, stability and service? I have read on glimp.co.nz that Mercury broadband isn't overly stable and customer service is a bit so-so.

 

Any thoughts / comments appreciated.

 

Russell

 

 

zocster
1949 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3147858 15-Oct-2023 21:53
I'm happy so far. Forked out for a couple of eeros.

 
 
 
 

nztim
2754 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3147860 15-Oct-2023 22:31
Out of all the electricity companies that also sell broadband Mercury (formally trust power) is the only provider that actually owns their own network

All the others use re-sell someone else's product.

They peer on the at all three major cities and have a pretty solid network.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

