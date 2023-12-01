Long story short.

Mid 80’s Oldies move into retirement village villa Tauranga. Village internally wired for and by Chorus fibre optic but no ONT’s yet and services not in urban street yet (meant to be by Christmas - doubtful me thinks). So I had to organise a 4g lte Smart Modem 2 from Mercury/Kinect their provider and install and get up and going.

Got it all going EXCEPT outgoing smtp mail server on ANY ports.

They can receive emails fine, but when I try to send an email I get a box that says "Cannot send message using the server SMTP. The server response was: <recipent address>: Relay access denied."

The box has a button for the Connection Doctor which gives a green light for the IMAP Mail accounts, including SMTP.

Deleted and reset up mail accounts twice, automatically and manually trying pop3 and default IMAP. Wireless internet and landline all work.

macOS latest version with Apple mail. (no debates on this mail method pls)

After several long support desk conversations over several days they stated that Mercury/Kinect, Slingshot and whom ever else uses Spark 4g wireless network, have their smtp outgoing ports blocked for security and only Spark customers can use it.

Their resolution was for me to educate my oldies on how to use Mercury/Kinect web mail. They barely know how to operate Apple Mail, Skype and Apple Pages if that.

Am I being sold a load BS here or what ??

Any Mercury reps in here pls ?