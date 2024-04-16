Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband

Bee

Bee

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312432 16-Apr-2024 09:46
We are on Fibre connection with Mercury if thats relevant at all...

 

For the 3rd or 4th time in a month overnight we lost the internet connection and wake up to a red light on the router.

 

Turned off the router for about 30 seconds, wait for it all to initialise again and still no internet connection.

 

In the past, unplugging the ONT does the trick and everything comes back online... (but apparently not reccommended??)

 

The ONT is on the floor behind the TV, so awkward to get to, so my question is - Is there anything else I can try this time to get internet back on?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78927 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3218928 16-Apr-2024 09:49
You should start by testing with a new ethernet cable from the ONT to the router.

 

If still has problems with a new Ethernet cable, then test with another router - could it be the existing one has a power problem?

 

If using a different router for a while shows no problem, done.

 

If you still have the same problem with a different router, it could be something with the ONT itself or somewhere else.




CYaBro
4523 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3219028 16-Apr-2024 10:20
What ONT do you have and what LEDs are showing on there?




Bee

Bee

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219032 16-Apr-2024 10:28
We have the model 100 ONT.  When the Internet is not working, the second light (Optical) is orange and flashing slowly...  The other lights are power and LAN which are fine.

At this stage, Im not too concerned what is causing the outages - I just presumed thats something to do with the Mercury connection?
The Router is about 3 years old, for the first 18 months we were on Slingshot and had zero issues.  When we switched to Mercury initially we had a few issues then it was all fine until this month.

 

I will look to replace the ethernet cable as that does look a bit worn - Can I get Chorus to upgrade the ONT at all??  I cant prove that its faulty but the new ones look much better :)

 

Interestingly, Chorus website says "

 

     

  • Turning your ONT off and on is unlikely to fix the problem.

 

 

and yet, so far it is the only thing that does restore connection every time.

 

 




Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3219033 16-Apr-2024 10:28
I’d recommend enquiring with your ISP if it’s an ISP supplied router. If its not, then you may still be able too depending on your ISP.

The ISP can see your connection logs (if its PPPoE) and can also see the ONT history to see if it’s happening from the ONT.

If the red light is on the ONT, then go straight to your ISP.

BMarquis
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219049 16-Apr-2024 11:21
Hi there!

An orange optical LED would be unusual. 

 

I see it is awkward for you, but if you can private message me the serial number from the ONT (It starts with ALCL) I can take a look from the Chorus side.

Bee

Bee

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219134 16-Apr-2024 15:48
Just got home now,  Still a red light on the router, optical light on ONT, was green and flashing slowly, LAN light is orange.

 

This time I unplugged the LAN cable and plugged it back in after 10 seconds and internet is connected and everything seems fine again.

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78927 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219135 16-Apr-2024 15:48
Do you have a new cable to test?




Bee

Bee

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219136 16-Apr-2024 15:49
I can change the cable yes




nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3219140 16-Apr-2024 15:57
Bee:

 

I can change the cable yes

 

 

@BMarquis works for Chorus, DM your ONT serial and he will look, he's offering something faster than going via your RSP




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78927 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219159 16-Apr-2024 16:02
nztim:

 

Bee:

 

I can change the cable yes

 

 

@BMarquis works for Chorus, DM your ONT serial and he will look, he's offering something faster than going via your RSP

 

 

The OP should PM BMarquis but seeing by just unplugging/plugging the cable fixed it, it could be a fault Ethernet cable - or a faulty ONT.

 

Either way the OP can do both - test a new cable and PM BMarquis.




Bee

Bee

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219164 16-Apr-2024 16:07
Done and done.  I guess we will see what happens and if and when we get another outage.




Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3219339 17-Apr-2024 00:20
On your ONT type (100 or 200) Flashing Green Optical is all good, if you see that light go red then that's when you need to go to the ISP - I am wondering what router you have though, I usually only know of red lights on routers (showing internet connection) when it comes to Mesh Systems (Deco, Eero etc) or the mighty ol' FritzBox.

BMarquis
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227625 8-May-2024 09:32
Reviving this from the dead. Sorry, not sorry.
@Bee and I managed to troubleshoot it live this morning, while it was broken.

Looks like another victim of the Asus "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" setting.Seems this mess can also impact Mercury customers.

