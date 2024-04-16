We are on Fibre connection with Mercury if thats relevant at all...

For the 3rd or 4th time in a month overnight we lost the internet connection and wake up to a red light on the router.

Turned off the router for about 30 seconds, wait for it all to initialise again and still no internet connection.

In the past, unplugging the ONT does the trick and everything comes back online... (but apparently not reccommended??)

The ONT is on the floor behind the TV, so awkward to get to, so my question is - Is there anything else I can try this time to get internet back on?