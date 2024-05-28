Interesting article. I have always thought that we pay to much.
Broadband Prices In 223 Countries Revealed. New Zealand Ranks In 128th Place - Do Kiwis Pay Too Much?
Interesting article. I have always thought that we pay to much.
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.
Might need a bit of what is the % of the average/median monthly wage added into this!
Sure $3.20 sounds cheap in Sudan, but their average monthly income is crica USD$42. so 7.5%...
The USA is VERY expensive and what the article doesn't say is that you have data caps of 1.2TB
My in-laws got a bill over Thanksgiving of over $120 USD as each 500GB over the 1.2TB is $15USD
also the delivery in most cases is either HFC or G.Fast not true fiber
mentalinc:
Might need a bit of what is the % of the average/median monthly wage added into this!
Sure $3.20 sounds cheap in Sudan, but their average monthly income is circa USD$42. so 7.5%...
The problem with these "comparison" sites is that by using currency conversions it basically disregards what the earning capacity in each country is...
Also including seriously developing countries like Sudan ( inflation for the last 2 years was 300 and 100% respectively) is just plain stupid,
They need to do a ppp or % of average hours worked for the comparisons to be even vaguely useful,
So NZ Compare created a press release to talk about a broadband report done by a British company, so that NZ Compare could promote its own broadband price comparison website?
You really have to dig into the data to figure out what's going on: https://www.cable.co.uk/broadband/pricing/worldwide-comparison/?mc_cid=2183eddb26
In my mind, cost per megabit is more interesting, since their broadband data includes anything from ADSL upwards.
If you sort by "Average cost of broadband (Per megabit per month in USD)", then NZ ranks 50th, and Sudan ranks at 131st.
Move along, nothing of value to see there. Although nzcompare helpfully fails to link to the study, they carelessly included enough details to make finding it easy. The methodology does actually point out this is a pricing, not an affordability study
"Our data shows absolute pricing of fixed-line broadband, converted to USD as a means for reasonable, albeit limited, comparison. It does not weight the pricing by GDP, average income or any other common measure of affordability.[snip] To reiterate: This is a pricing study, not an affordability study."
That in itself makes the data largely unhelpful.
They also exclude any packages where video services are bundled
"Packages that include TV subscriptions and other add-on paraphernalia have been excluded in all countries except in cases where only broadband and TV bundles are available and you cannot purchase broadband on its own."
Again, this will change the value of the service. Often the best value is in the packaged plans (if you want the add-ons)... But they exclude them from the analysis.
The primary use for a study like this seems to be in giving some people an excuse to publish a press release which, at first glance, would appear to be in their own financial interest.
"Gavin Male, NZ Compare CEO commented on the price range in New Zealand saying, "We are very fortunate to have such a high-quality fibre broadband network in New Zealand, and the vast majority of consumers are now taking advantage of the technology. It is just a shame that so many of us are still paying more than we need to for our internet connection at home. Broadband Compare has dozens of fibre broadband options starting from as little as $50 a month, well below the average price recorded in this survey of $82. These fibre plans, with speeds from 50 Mbps are more than suitable for most small households, offering outstanding connectivity at a great price. I implore Kiwis to compare prices and only pay for the speed they need at home."
Thanks for your concern, but I am going to respectfully decline your request.
Sure I could make do with 50Mbps, But why would I when i can get a ~800 / 500 Mbps, unlimited data connection with a static IP for $84 / month.
Press release considers cost but not quality.
As an example NZ Medan download speed is 97.09 Mbps (ranked #27 in the world).
Sudan may have the cheapest average cost of broadband, but the mean connection speed is 5.24Mbps.
Source:
https://www.cable.co.uk/broadband/speed/worldwide-speed-league/#speed
Frankly I think NZ is doing OK with regards to broadband cost. We are at the bottom of the world, and the vast majority of our urban homes can get near gig broadband speed for a fairly attainable price.
Its amazing how far we have some in the last 20 years. NZ used to have very poor internet.
And I don't expect NZ to be able to compete with low wage countries on cost. it simply costs more to roll out & maintain a network in a high wage country.
Only think I hate is how I have to call up 2 degrees and speak to retentions every year to say on good pricing.
freitasm: And in response to the subject, @FineWine...
"Broadband Prices In 223 Countries Revealed. New Zealand Ranks In 128th Place - Do Kiwis Pay Too Much?"
Betteridge's Law of Headlines applies: ""Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no."
To be fair, there's always room for improvements, and I'd expect prices to keep dropping over time.
But right now, in NZ you can get a basic broadband package for under $60 - possibly cheaper if it's bundled with other utilities. I think I'd like to see that price to keep dropping to around $30 for a basic service.
On the other end of the spectrum, I think we're lucky to get decent gigabit connections for under $100. Not many households need that kind of speed, so I'm happy to pay a premium for it.
Scott3:
(Snip)
Sudan may have the cheapest average cost of broadband, but the mean connection speed is 5.24Mbps.
Does 5.24Mbps really qualify as being broadband?
eracode:
Scott3:
(Snip)
Sudan may have the cheapest average cost of broadband, but the mean connection speed is 5.24Mbps.
Does 5.24Mbps really qualify as being broadband?
It does in Sudan, in other place YMMV :)
eracode:
Does 5.24Mbps really qualify as being broadband?
TBH I'd like to see the government subsidise basic internet, and you pay for improved internet on top of that. So a basic internet package of 30/10 might be available to everyone, and then a provider still gets paid minimally for that, but can upsell without needing to have long term contracts. But to my mind the bigger problems in NZ right now for the country as a whole are basic living costs of food, water, shelter, electricity, and whether internet is considered part of that seems to still be up for debate slightly - as places like libraries have free wifi now. A race to the bottom doesn't help nearly as much as the govt help subsidising to increase availability. Also I feel like they should incentivise IPv6 to allow more direct computer to computer contact as CGNAT has broken a lot of direct peer communication (it used to be something called hole punching would allow direct connections between two computers behind firewalls but that doesn't work with CGNAT), which means we become ever more dependant on services running in other countries to connect to each other. (we could have proxies in NZ, but NZ has a lacking of data centres, and even then having our data go through US companies isn't good for the country as a whole as the US has been instigating war so who says they're not distorting information that goes through their networks)
mercutio:
TBH I'd like to see the government subsidise basic internet,
They did, it is called UFB.. (and RBI) . you are enjoying the benefit of it now,
wellygary:
mercutio:
TBH I'd like to see the government subsidise basic internet,
They did, it is called UFB.. (and RBI) . you are enjoying the benefit of it now,
UFB was an upgrade of infrastructure, it didn't reduce the cost to the end user, it instead improved the performance/experience, although even then not significantly considering that VDSL was commonly available by the time UFB came around, and that some areas didn't get UFB until VDSL had put more people on 17a giving even higher speeds. That said fibre does seem to fail less often than VDSL. The current cheap 1000/500 plans were outside the government scope, the govt were aiming for 30/10 and 100/50. It also basically created a monopoly removing local investment, and making it hard for alternate providers to exist in the same space for redundancy. It is what it is. It's worked out reasonably well in the end, but with the removal of copper we basically only have 4g/5g networks as backup which don't share the same govt regulation.