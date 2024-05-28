"Gavin Male, NZ Compare CEO commented on the price range in New Zealand saying, "We are very fortunate to have such a high-quality fibre broadband network in New Zealand, and the vast majority of consumers are now taking advantage of the technology. It is just a shame that so many of us are still paying more than we need to for our internet connection at home. Broadband Compare has dozens of fibre broadband options starting from as little as $50 a month, well below the average price recorded in this survey of $82. These fibre plans, with speeds from 50 Mbps are more than suitable for most small households, offering outstanding connectivity at a great price. I implore Kiwis to compare prices and only pay for the speed they need at home."



Thanks for your concern, but I am going to respectfully decline your request.



Sure I could make do with 50Mbps, But why would I when i can get a ~800 / 500 Mbps, unlimited data connection with a static IP for $84 / month.



Press release considers cost but not quality.



As an example NZ Medan download speed is 97.09 Mbps (ranked #27 in the world).



Sudan may have the cheapest average cost of broadband, but the mean connection speed is 5.24Mbps.



Source:

https://www.cable.co.uk/broadband/speed/worldwide-speed-league/#speed

Frankly I think NZ is doing OK with regards to broadband cost. We are at the bottom of the world, and the vast majority of our urban homes can get near gig broadband speed for a fairly attainable price.



Its amazing how far we have some in the last 20 years. NZ used to have very poor internet.

And I don't expect NZ to be able to compete with low wage countries on cost. it simply costs more to roll out & maintain a network in a high wage country.







Only think I hate is how I have to call up 2 degrees and speak to retentions every year to say on good pricing.