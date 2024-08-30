Ok, I guarantee this is the most obscure DNS issue you've seen all week :D

I have a relative who is with Mercury for her broadband (Fibre).

She has a NetComm NF18ACV router, which I believe was supplied by TrustPower.

'Software Version' on the router is: NF18ACV.NC.TP-R6B025.EN

I run backups for her which are going to Wasabi.

Recently the backups have been failing and tonight I found out why.

The problem is a DNS resolution one and here's where it gets weird.

For example:

Resolving the following works fine:

backupstorage10.s3.wasabisys.com

Resolving this, does not:

backupstorage100.s3.wasabisys.com

What's the difference?

The working example is 32 characters long.

The non-working example is 33 characters long.

Based on my testing (and I have quadruple-checked), this NetComm NF18ACV router will not resolve DNS names longer than 32 characters.

I've tried disabling the 'DNS Proxy Filter' option in case that was causing an issue, but there was no change.

Can anyone verify this on another NetComm NF18ACV router?