chloesgoingplaces

Once you know fibre is available at the address, you must sign up with a provider. 2degrees, Quic, Slingshot, Spark, OneNZ, or Voyager are good choices. Skinny and BigPipe are also options although they are really Spark.

If it's a building, you might not have fibre to your apartment, and the building should provide access.

If the house doesn't have fibre yet (which is unlikely), the landlord must ask Chorus to install it. This is free. Once installed, then you can sign up with an ISP as above.

As mentioned, some areas have cable (also known as cable modem, DOCSIS). This is not fibre but gets some okay speeds, sometimes unreliable because of the old infrastructure. This is only available through OneNZ in Wellington and Christchurch. If you get a house in this area and ask for fibre OneNZ might push cable or mobile broadband. If fibre is available, never get the others.

If fibre or cable is unavailable, the large telcos (2degrees, Spark, OneNZ) offer mobile broadband (4G or 5G).

Most ISPs will provide the router/Wi-Fi access point for a monthly fee. You can also use your own, but you willl need to configure it yourself.

In any case, always sign up for fibre if available. If you have the option of fibre or mobile broadband, get fibre. Do not fall for the telcos trying to sell something else if fibre is available.