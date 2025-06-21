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ForumsDesktop computingStuff website will not load on several W7\Firefox computers,.
geekIT

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#319977 21-Jun-2025 19:09
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It's extremely rare for me to have trouble loading any website but it happens for me every time I go to Stuff NZ. Anyone else have this problem?




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Behodar
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  #3386015 21-Jun-2025 19:17
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Which version of Firefox? What does "won't load" mean?



RunningMan
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  #3386018 21-Jun-2025 19:35
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Firefox v 115 is fairly old now (2 years). https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/firefox-users-windows-7-8-and-81-moving-extended-support 

 

Most probably a depreciated TLS version or something.

KiwiSurfer
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  #3386020 21-Jun-2025 20:06
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No issues with Firefox across multiple devices including both Windows 11 and Android.

 

Do you see the same issues with other browsers/other OSes?



lxsw20
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  #3386079 21-Jun-2025 22:06
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geekIT:

 

Anyone else have this problem?

 

 


Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system. 

geekIT

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  #3386083 21-Jun-2025 22:26
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Firefox is ESR (Extended Support Release) 115.24. And all that happens on the Stuff site is that the main page tries to load but fails about once every 1-2 seconds. I did a screen grab but it doesn't show much more than several buff-colored empty boxes. But as I said, over the five or six years since I rebuilt this system, no other website has failed to load.




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geekIT

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  #3386087 21-Jun-2025 22:52
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lxsw20:

 

Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system. 

 

 

That's true. But not many people had the luxury of choice or the ability to properly tune and maintain a W7 system. Reports of the number of W7 users vary from several million to 100 million, but there would be far more if Microsoft hadn't made it impossible for average users to carry on with this excellent user-friendly OS.

 

I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.




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Handle9
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  #3386088 21-Jun-2025 22:55
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geekIT:

 

lxsw20:

 

Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system. 

 

 

That's true. But not many people had the luxury of choice or the ability to properly tune and maintain a W7 system. Reports of the number of W7 users vary from several million to 100 million, but there would be far more if Microsoft hadn't made it impossible for average users to carry on with this excellent user-friendly OS.

 

I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.

 

 

You pays your money and you takes your choice.

 

If you are running obsolete software you will have problems. It's far from reasonable to expect websites to support obsolete software and in many cases this can have adverse consequences.

Jase2985
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  #3386089 21-Jun-2025 23:02
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geekIT: I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.

 

 

Do these machines have issues accessing stuff?

Ragnor
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  #3386233 22-Jun-2025 22:15
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geekIT:

 

Firefox is ESR (Extended Support Release) 115.24. 

 

 

Looks to also be end of life / no longer supported or updated now

 

Have you looked at running something like Linux Mint?

 

https://linuxmint.com/

lxsw20
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  #3386238 22-Jun-2025 23:28
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Hope your credit card details haven't been near those W7 machines - iirc you had a recent post about unexpected charges.

lNomNoml
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  #3386239 23-Jun-2025 00:29
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Windows 7 in 2025 why? please upgrade, I'll send you a PC if your PC can't run Windows 11

 
 
 
 

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Behodar
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  #3386243 23-Jun-2025 07:30
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geekIT:

 

Firefox is ESR (Extended Support Release) 115.24. And all that happens on the Stuff site is that the main page tries to load but fails about once every 1-2 seconds. I did a screen grab but it doesn't show much more than several buff-colored empty boxes. But as I said, over the five or six years since I rebuilt this system, no other website has failed to load.

 

 

Any extensions installed? I've just tested the Stuff site under a fresh install of 115.24 (admittedly under MacOS) and it works fine for me.

cddt
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  #3386250 23-Jun-2025 08:03
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An actual troubleshooting step: start a new profile in Firefox and see if it works. This will indicate whether it's an issue with an extension or configuration on your FF profile. 




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  #3386258 23-Jun-2025 08:54
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As someone else mentioned, any extensions such as VPN or ad blocking ?

 

If so, turn them off and try again.

 

 




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bfginger
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  #3386668 24-Jun-2025 15:20
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If you must run Win7 for some reason you could run a virtualisation box with Firefox inside on Linux or ReactOS. 

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