Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSimply Broadband and the UDR7
TrogdorTheBurninator

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320350 3-Aug-2025 19:29
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I am considering switching to Simply Broadband with the UDR7.

 

Simply Broadband have a large list of supported manufacturers and router models, however the Ubiquity UDR7 isn't among them.

 

So I'm just curious if anyone has any experience connecting to their network with this router (or anything from Ubiquity really). Their setup instructions are fairly standard, so I don't anticipate any issues. But just wanted to be as sure as I can be before making the switch.

 

The settings they request you use are

 

  • enable DHCP mode
  • DNS set to automatic
  • VLAN ID 10
  • Priority 0
  • MTU size 1500 (standard on the UDR7)

These are all fairly standard. So I presume it would be fine, but like I said without them specifically supporting Unifi devices, I thought I would check.

 

 

 

Thank you for your time

Create new topic
lxsw20
3554 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3399641 3-Aug-2025 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Yes you'll be fine. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright