TrogdorTheBurninator

Hi all,

I am considering switching to Simply Broadband with the UDR7.

Simply Broadband have a large list of supported manufacturers and router models, however the Ubiquity UDR7 isn't among them.

So I'm just curious if anyone has any experience connecting to their network with this router (or anything from Ubiquity really). Their setup instructions are fairly standard, so I don't anticipate any issues. But just wanted to be as sure as I can be before making the switch.

The settings they request you use are

enable DHCP mode

DNS set to automatic

VLAN ID 10

Priority 0

MTU size 1500 (standard on the UDR7)

These are all fairly standard. So I presume it would be fine, but like I said without them specifically supporting Unifi devices, I thought I would check.

Thank you for your time