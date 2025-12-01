Hi all,

Since the last week we've been getting our internet connectivity stopping to both wifi and wired clients, approximately once per day.

We're on 2Degrees fibre using a Chorus 100 ONT, these last 11 years.

While the internet connection is disabled, power, optical and lan lights on the ONT are on, so that looks good.

The problem is fixed by, and only this, power cycling the Chorus ONT. Power cycling the relatively new 2degrees Fritzbox modem by itself does not help, and is not necessary to restore internet.

Latest suggestion from 2degrees is to plug the ONT into a different power socket or replace the lan cable between ONT and modem.

Any advice? Is it worth calling Chorus? 2Degrees told us Chorus would visit us over the weekend, but they never showed up.

Thanks!

Dale