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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Daily "connected without internet" error
dale77

298 posts

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#323418 1-Dec-2025 11:04
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Hi all,

 

Since the last week we've been getting our internet connectivity stopping to both wifi and wired clients, approximately once per day.

 

We're on 2Degrees fibre using a Chorus 100 ONT, these last 11 years.

 

While the internet connection is disabled, power, optical and lan lights on the ONT are on, so that looks good.

 

The problem is fixed by, and only this, power cycling the Chorus ONT. Power cycling the relatively new 2degrees Fritzbox modem by itself does not help, and is not necessary to restore internet.

 

Latest suggestion from 2degrees is to plug the ONT into a different power socket or replace the lan cable between ONT and modem. 

 

Any advice? Is it worth calling Chorus? 2Degrees told us Chorus would visit us over the weekend, but they never showed up.

 

Thanks!

 

Dale




HTPC: Antec Fusion 430, Intel i3, Gigabyte 1050, Corsair 4x1Gb,   Hauppauge WinTv, Logitech z-5500, Logitech Harmony 525, Yamaha Rx-v6a, Samsung KS8000 4k, Windows 10, Mediaportal 1.30, BLU-RAY: Panasonic UB820

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nzkc
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  #3438917 1-Dec-2025 11:09
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Could try a new power brick for the ONT. You can request them from the Chorus website: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont/request-a-replacement-cable



timmmay
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  #3438918 1-Dec-2025 11:09
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I did once have a faulty patch cable that broke things intermittently, so it's worth trying. Otherwise I guess you call 2degrees back and try to get Chorus out again.

dale77

298 posts

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  #3438919 1-Dec-2025 11:22
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nzkc:

 

Could try a new power brick for the ONT. You can request them from the Chorus website: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont/request-a-replacement-cable

 

 

 

 

I've never heard of a power brick that wasn't completely dead causing an issue. Is that really a thing?




HTPC: Antec Fusion 430, Intel i3, Gigabyte 1050, Corsair 4x1Gb,   Hauppauge WinTv, Logitech z-5500, Logitech Harmony 525, Yamaha Rx-v6a, Samsung KS8000 4k, Windows 10, Mediaportal 1.30, BLU-RAY: Panasonic UB820



dale77

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3438921 1-Dec-2025 11:28
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timmmay:

 

I did once have a faulty patch cable that broke things intermittently, so it's worth trying. Otherwise I guess you call 2degrees back and try to get Chorus out again.

 

 

2degrees want:

 

     

  1. me to move the ONT power brick to a different plug (tricky)
  2. me to replace the LAN cable between the ONT and the modem (don't have one, I wonder what sort I should get?)
  3. to send me a new modem

 

If I was to guess myself, I would be replacing the ONT...




HTPC: Antec Fusion 430, Intel i3, Gigabyte 1050, Corsair 4x1Gb,   Hauppauge WinTv, Logitech z-5500, Logitech Harmony 525, Yamaha Rx-v6a, Samsung KS8000 4k, Windows 10, Mediaportal 1.30, BLU-RAY: Panasonic UB820

dale77

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3438925 1-Dec-2025 11:36
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Chorus reckon power cycling the ONT is unlikely to resolve the issue. Incorrect in our case, as this is all that is required to restore normal function.

 

Oh, and calling Chorus just gets me redirected to 2degrees.

 

 

 




HTPC: Antec Fusion 430, Intel i3, Gigabyte 1050, Corsair 4x1Gb,   Hauppauge WinTv, Logitech z-5500, Logitech Harmony 525, Yamaha Rx-v6a, Samsung KS8000 4k, Windows 10, Mediaportal 1.30, BLU-RAY: Panasonic UB820

richms
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  #3438935 1-Dec-2025 12:01
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dale77:

 

nzkc:

 

Could try a new power brick for the ONT. You can request them from the Chorus website: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont/request-a-replacement-cable

 

 

 

 

I've never heard of a power brick that wasn't completely dead causing an issue. Is that really a thing?

 

 

Not had a ONT one fail like that yet, but have had it on switches, routers, USB hubs and all sorts of other things. Erratic operation followed by a week or so later with it just not powering up. The ones I could open up had a capacitor that had crapped itself.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
RunningMan
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  #3438936 1-Dec-2025 12:05
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dale77:I've never heard of a power brick that wasn't completely dead causing an issue. Is that really a thing?

 

 

Very common failure mode for a SMPS.

SpartanVXL
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  #3439026 1-Dec-2025 14:19
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Yep had routers start to go erratic when the 12v power started drooping well below 12v. Unless you have a tester it’s best to try another power brick if you have one.

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