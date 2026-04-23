Metamorphic

I currently have a static IPv4 address with Mercury fibre broadband. I want to also connect using IPv6, which doesn't need to be static. I called Mercury customer support who assured me that this is possible, but helping me configure my router was beyond the level of the tech support person. The best they could say was to put everything in "automatic" on the router, and that they can't support routers other than their own.

What should I be filling out in my Omada router configuration options? Do I need enable Prefix Delegation, and then enter a Prefix Delegation Size? I'm just guessing with the value 56. Is the connection type correct?

Once these values have been applied in the router, do I need to restart the router and/or the ONT? How do I test that IPv6 is enabled to the router? To test that do I need to enable IPv6 on my VLANs too?

This is my first time to even think about these questions — I have a fair bit to learn.