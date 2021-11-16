Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
create & host website for free?
Batman

#290515 16-Nov-2021 16:57
Which website builder and host do you recommend if I just want to type a few words and upload a few pictures?

 

Is there a free site?

 

Thanks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

zocster
  #2813965 16-Nov-2021 17:00
You've got a domain or two aye. Point your A record to mine. I'll put you up.

robbyp
  #2813970 16-Nov-2021 17:19

Weebly have a free plan. Or google sites. Also blogger is good, it is actually a pretty good CMS.

Gordy7
  #2813975 16-Nov-2021 17:29
Google sites for a small free host with editing facilities.

 

 




Gordy

 

freitasm
  #2813979 16-Nov-2021 17:37
If you have your domain you can do the following:

 

1. Create a Cloudflare account and move your domain DNS
2. Create a GitHub account
3. If you want a blog, use Publii
4. Follow the instructions here to publish to GitHub and automatically sync to Cloudflare pages
5. Configure your Cloudflare pages to use the domain
6. Configure Cloudfare Access to block public access to the staging sites created

 

If you don't want a blog you can use the same platform to host Hugo or another static page generator.

 

This is an example of a blog following the steps above - without having a server: freitasm




Batman

  #2813982 16-Nov-2021 17:46
thanks guys looks like i have some bedtime reading to do!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

djtOtago
  #2813993 16-Nov-2021 18:50
If you're not to worried about a custom domain name you could look at GitHub pages. https://pages.github.com/

 

 

