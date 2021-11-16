If you have your domain you can do the following:

1. Create a Cloudflare account and move your domain DNS

2. Create a GitHub account

3. If you want a blog, use Publii

4. Follow the instructions here to publish to GitHub and automatically sync to Cloudflare pages

5. Configure your Cloudflare pages to use the domain

6. Configure Cloudfare Access to block public access to the staging sites created

If you don't want a blog you can use the same platform to host Hugo or another static page generator.

This is an example of a blog following the steps above - without having a server: freitasm