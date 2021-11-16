Which website builder and host do you recommend if I just want to type a few words and upload a few pictures?
Is there a free site?
Thanks
Weebly have a free plan. Or google sites. Also blogger is good, it is actually a pretty good CMS.
Google sites for a small free host with editing facilities.
If you have your domain you can do the following:
1. Create a Cloudflare account and move your domain DNS
2. Create a GitHub account
3. If you want a blog, use Publii
4. Follow the instructions here to publish to GitHub and automatically sync to Cloudflare pages
5. Configure your Cloudflare pages to use the domain
6. Configure Cloudfare Access to block public access to the staging sites created
If you don't want a blog you can use the same platform to host Hugo or another static page generator.
This is an example of a blog following the steps above - without having a server: freitasm
thanks guys looks like i have some bedtime reading to do!
If you're not to worried about a custom domain name you could look at GitHub pages. https://pages.github.com/