Another vote for Sony.

I have the WH-1000XM3 over ear Bluetooth noise cancelling head phones and Sony WF-1000XM3 in ear Bluetooth noise cancelling ear buds.

They are both excellent and I'd highly recommend both of them or their later versions. I find the sound quality to be very good

The noise cancelling is excellent in both cases I'm especially impressed with the noise cancelling ability of the ear buds. Not that they're better than the over ear headphones, (they're not) but that ear buds can have the level of noise cancelling that the WF-1000XM3 actually have.

The over ear ones are easier to wear and are more comfortable when worn for longer periods and they have touch controls on the ear pieces for functions like volume and being able to temporarily stop noise reduction to be able to hear someone talk etc. These can be used as a wired or wireless headset.

The ear buds are nice and portable plus the case allows up to three charges giving 9 hours of use before the case needs recharging. They can be a bit fiddly to get a good fit to ensure good noise attenuation but they do work very well. They have touch controls as well but for different functions to the over ear devices. One great feature is the video or music stop when you remove either one of them and re starts when they are reinserted.