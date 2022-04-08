Im playing with Hyper-V on my new Win11 Pro setup. Previously Ive used Virtualbox for years. Ive been setting up a Win7 virtual computer for a particular job.

I have setup the networking to allow external and for the most part its working except I cant access the network shares of the host computer. Cant talk to it at all. the VM can see other computers on my network with zero problems and access their shares. I cannot even ping it. Comes up with a transmit failed error. From a similar Win10 VM it is the same with request timed out.

Im using a Gen 1 setup as opposed to Gen 2 due to not even being able to get the gen 2 one to boot off my ISO. Havent bothered with it past that due to gen 1 just working.

Anyone have any suggestions?