Since last night (NZ) Microsoft Defender has been showing false positive alerts for Chromium and Electron-based apps.

I have been getting these on some apps and also when I click a link from a Geekzone email notification.

There's nothing wrong on Geekzone - or your computer.

Microsoft Investigates Bug That Mistakenly Flags Chromium-Based Apps as Malware - Slashdot

Windows Defender is reporting a false-positive threat 'Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY'; it's nothing to be worried about | Windows Central