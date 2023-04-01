https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/games/store/xbox-game-pass-friends-family/cfq7ttc0hxbn

Just launched in New Zealand, $39.95 per month.

Share all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits with up to 4 family members and friends

Include friends and family outside your household (tbh this is the biggest perk).

one “primary account holder” (responsible for subscription fees) and four “group members”

Each member will enjoy a personalised experience where every account has its own gaming history, achievements, gamertag, saves, and built-in preferences.

Works out to $8 a month if you have or, find 4 "friends" to split the cost with instead of $19.95 for ultimate.