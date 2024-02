Anybody out there using the classic / legacy Outlook app installed as part of the Office suite together with iCloud+?

I have a custom email domain linked to my iCloud+ subscription. My email folders are missing in the Outlook app on the left compared to iCloud Mail on the right. Anybody have an idea?

Apple Support asked my to download & configure the iCloud app from the MS Store. Sadly, that doesn't allow me to sync the mail portion. It only allows me to sync contacts & calendars.