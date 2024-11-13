Thank you for being a valued Microsoft 365 subscriber. Today, we're sharing an upcoming change to your subscription. To continue evolving the benefits included with your subscription and ensure Microsoft customers are among the first to access powerful AI features in our apps, we're adjusting our subscription prices.

Starting on December 10, 2024, the price for your Microsoft 365 Personal subscription will change from NZD 12.00/month to NZD 17.00/month.

Wow thanks Microsoft! Guess I'll be upgrading my Google Workspace plan and moving everything to that. Didnt want AI, dont need AI, certainly dont want to spend $5 more a month on AI. And it looks like publisher has been removed in place of Designer which from what I can gather is all online? And yes I know I can in theory get it cheaper on a yearly plan. I was deciding if I should just switch to Microsoft 365 Standard or upgrade my Google Workspace. Google Workspace looks like it'll be winning.