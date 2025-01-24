If you are going to be swapping the drives all the time, then an open air mount is probably better than a metal case enclosure. What sort of 18 Tbyte drives do you have? It is likely that they will be very fast, so you want a USB 3 enclosure/mount that will support them at full speed if possible. So that means you want a USB 3 interface that supports UASP protocol:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USB_Attached_SCSI

The cheapest one with UASP support from PBTech seems to be this one:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCUNI3035/Unitek-Y-3035-USB31-SATA-HDD-enclosure---Supports

Another thing to watch out for is that some USB enclosures/mounts have an automatic timeout where they spin down the drive(s). This can be very annoying if you do not want the drives to be spun down as there is usually no way to disable it. It is better to have an enclosure/mount that does not do this, so you can just use the normal spin down controls on the drive itself. The above Unitek enclosure says it has the spin down "feature". It is often not mentioned in the descriptions that this "feature" is present.

If there is only a USB 3 cable supplied, you can get 3 to C adaptors or replace the cable with a USB-C one, so that is not really an issue.