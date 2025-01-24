I am moving my backups out of the cloud, and just brought a pair of 18TB drives so I can rotate onsite and off site.
Need 3.5" USB enclosures to mount them in.
Ideally I would have a locally available, reputable brand, mostly metal (for cooling), Sub $60 price point & USB C connection.
But such a product doesn't seem to exist. What you you do?
- Just buy the $40 Orico enclosure from PBtech? It's got one metal panel, and Hey it is getting plugged to a USB-A port on the NAS anyway, so USB C was just a future proofing prefernce.
- Order the Alloy case, USB-C enclosure from China and acceapt a slow delivery time.