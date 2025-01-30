Batman: Windows 11 Pro, 16GB

After playing around with running a bunch of AI models I think you're going to struggle getting anything really running with 16gb of ram. These are incredibly memory hungry. You should chuck in an extra 16gb.

Have a play around with LM Studio instead: https://lmstudio.ai/ - it's more user friendly and can run everything including DeepSeek and Llama totally fine. The more ram the better along with having a dedicated GPU.

I was experimenting around tonight (crap where did that time go) with a few models running on a server with 32 CPU cores and assigned 16gb of ram and even then AI models do run slow on CPU alone however you chuck in a decent GPU (the GTX 1070 may work, but could be a little too old) and performance improves greatly.