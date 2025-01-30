Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsArtificial Intelligence (AI, LLM, ML)new to AI - troubleshoot
#318570 30-Jan-2025 20:27
trying to install Docker to run OpenWebUI on a Ryzen 5500 with GTX 1070. Not sure why WSL won't install.

 

is it that my PC specs is too low? or something else?

 

thanks

  #3337541 30-Jan-2025 21:10
What Windows version, how much memory?




  #3337552 30-Jan-2025 22:31
Windows 11 Pro, 16GB

  #3337587 31-Jan-2025 08:27
How about an error message? 



  #3337626 31-Jan-2025 10:21
This is an impossible thread to contribute to until you provide comprehensive information about your environment, errors, general setup and anything that you've changed/modified recently that may have caused problems afterwards.  Can you post a useful summary please?

  #3337627 31-Jan-2025 10:26
gehenna:

 

This is an impossible thread to contribute to until you provide comprehensive information about your environment, errors, general setup and anything that you've changed/modified recently that may have caused problems afterwards.  Can you post a useful summary please?

 

 

You said it far more gracefully than I. 

 

 

  #3337931 31-Jan-2025 22:29
Windows 11 pro will be fine, so long as it is 22H2 or later (I use 24H2).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #3337945 1-Feb-2025 02:59
Batman: Windows 11 Pro, 16GB

 

After playing around with running a bunch of AI models I think you're going to struggle getting anything really running with 16gb of ram. These are incredibly memory hungry. You should chuck in an extra 16gb.

 

Have a play around with LM Studio instead: https://lmstudio.ai/ - it's more user friendly and can run everything including DeepSeek and Llama totally fine. The more ram the better along with having a dedicated GPU.

 

I was experimenting around tonight (crap where did that time go) with a few models running on a server with 32 CPU cores and assigned 16gb of ram and even then AI models do run slow on CPU alone however you chuck in a decent GPU (the GTX 1070 may work, but could be a little too old) and performance improves greatly.




  #3338014 1-Feb-2025 12:15
michaelmurfy:

 

Batman: Windows 11 Pro, 16GB

 

After playing around with running a bunch of AI models I think you're going to struggle getting anything really running with 16gb of ram. These are incredibly memory hungry. You should chuck in an extra 16gb.

 

Have a play around with LM Studio instead: https://lmstudio.ai/ - it's more user friendly and can run everything including DeepSeek and Llama totally fine. The more ram the better along with having a dedicated GPU.

 

I was experimenting around tonight (crap where did that time go) with a few models running on a server with 32 CPU cores and assigned 16gb of ram and even then AI models do run slow on CPU alone however you chuck in a decent GPU (the GTX 1070 may work, but could be a little too old) and performance improves greatly.

 

 

thanks, lmstudio is amazing, just one click and everything is installed

 

interestingly, 13900k + 4090 vs MBPro vs 5500 + 1070 is roughly the same speed for deepseek in gwen aka rather slow.

 

llama is a lot faster, not sure if that means anything.

 

have deleted docker as i don't want windows virtual Machine turned on (apparently makes games slower?)

  #3338015 1-Feb-2025 12:16
gehenna:

 

This is an impossible thread to contribute to until you provide comprehensive information about your environment, errors, general setup and anything that you've changed/modified recently that may have caused problems afterwards.  Can you post a useful summary please?

 

 

well it didn't have that when it said failed. after some digging around it says i need to turn on virtual machine.

 

i've deleted docker and now running LM Studio

