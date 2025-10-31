Lizard1977

I'm looking for some advice about buying a gaming monitor. I've never owned anything that I would class as a gaming monitor. For that matter, I wouldn't really class myself as a gamer - I was away from anything resembling modern PC gaming for so long (10+ years) that my PC became completely obsolete (Win10 expiry). I may now have some time to play some single player games (all I'm really interested in), so I'm taking this as an opportunity to spec out a new build that will last a while, allow me to play the games I already have plus some new games, and do a little PCVR (via a Quest 3 headset - I'm dying to play Half Life:Alyx). My new PC will be built around a Radeon 9060XT 16GB card. From what I can work out, this puts me more in the 1440p space than 4k, which is fine by me. I'll be mostly playing the back catalogue of Steam games I never got around to playing/finishing, along with some newer titles. I don't really care about online multiplayer or competitive play - single player FPS, arcade racing, maybe some third person adventure games.

I've also been exploring widescreen and ultrawidescreen monitors. I use my space at home as a WFH space, so I have dual 24" monitors. But I've been considering whether I could replace them with a 34" ultrawide monitor that would deliver a nice, immersive gaming experience at 1440p, but also work well for standard office use (Outlook, Word, Excel, browser etc). The dual monitor experience is where I've been most productive, but I'm not convinced whether I would get the same experience with a single ultrawide monitor. Some videos on YT suggest it works well, but I can't really tell whether it would work for me.

I found this monitor at PB Tech which seems to hit the spot spec-wise for most of my needs, but I've been unable to find much in the way of reviews.

MSI MPG 346CQRF X24 34" QHD 240Hz HDR400 Curved Gaming...

Response time is good at 0.5ms. Refresh rate is overkill for my needs at 240Hz. 2 x HDMI and 1 x DP fits the bill for inputs.

Does anyone have any experience with this monitor? Or is there a better option I should consider? The MSI monitor is priced at $799 (though this may come down during the inevitable Black Friday sale, which is when I might be looking to buy) but that's about the limit of my budget, so I'm not really looking at OLED displays here.