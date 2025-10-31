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Lizard1977

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#323156 31-Oct-2025 16:07
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I'm looking for some advice about buying a gaming monitor.  I've never owned anything that I would class as a gaming monitor.  For that matter, I wouldn't really class myself as a gamer - I was away from anything resembling modern PC gaming for so long (10+ years) that my PC became completely obsolete (Win10 expiry).  I may now have some time to play some single player games (all I'm really interested in), so I'm taking this as an opportunity to spec out a new build that will last a while, allow me to play the games I already have plus some new games, and do a little PCVR (via a Quest 3 headset - I'm dying to play Half Life:Alyx). My new PC will be built around a Radeon 9060XT 16GB card.  From what I can work out, this puts me more in the 1440p space than 4k, which is fine by me.  I'll be mostly playing the back catalogue of Steam games I never got around to playing/finishing, along with some newer titles.  I don't really care about online multiplayer or competitive play - single player FPS, arcade racing, maybe some third person adventure games.

 

I've also been exploring widescreen and ultrawidescreen monitors.  I use my space at home as a WFH space, so I have dual 24" monitors.  But I've been considering whether I could replace them with a 34" ultrawide monitor that would deliver a nice, immersive gaming experience at 1440p, but also work well for standard office use (Outlook, Word, Excel, browser etc).  The dual monitor experience is where I've been most productive, but I'm not convinced whether I would get the same experience with a single ultrawide monitor.  Some videos on YT suggest it works well, but I can't really tell whether it would work for me.

 

I found this monitor at PB Tech which seems to hit the spot spec-wise for most of my needs, but I've been unable to find much in the way of reviews.

 

MSI MPG 346CQRF X24 34" QHD 240Hz HDR400 Curved Gaming...

 

Response time is good at 0.5ms.  Refresh rate is overkill for my needs at 240Hz. 2 x HDMI and 1 x DP fits the bill for inputs.

 

Does anyone have any experience with this monitor?  Or is there a better option I should consider? The MSI monitor is priced at $799 (though this may come down during the inevitable Black Friday sale, which is when I might be looking to buy) but that's about the limit of my budget, so I'm not really looking at OLED displays here.

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cddt
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  #3429709 31-Oct-2025 16:25
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One thing you haven't mentioned in your post is curved or flat. That monitor you linked to is curved. I think it's a personal preference, some people love the curve, others hate it. Would be a good idea to go into a store and try one out for a bit before you commit. Or even better, go and sit at a friend's PC if they have a curved monitor. 




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cddt
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  #3429710 31-Oct-2025 16:30
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www.rtings.com is a good site, but that monitor doesn't feature (seems to be a newer model). 




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Lizard1977

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  #3429714 31-Oct-2025 16:43
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cddt:

 

One thing you haven't mentioned in your post is curved or flat. That monitor you linked to is curved. I think it's a personal preference, some people love the curve, others hate it. Would be a good idea to go into a store and try one out for a bit before you commit. Or even better, go and sit at a friend's PC if they have a curved monitor. 

 

 

Good point.  Curved monitors are definitely a new thing for me.  I have had a look in store, but it's hard to judge when it's just on a display shelf rather than in a working setup.  Unfortunately, I don't know anyone who has a curved ultrawide monitor.

 

That being said, it does look cool.  And I can see the benefits for immersion (especially in gaming) and for viewing angles especially with VA panels.  I'll be sitting about 50-60cm away, so I think the curve could work.  I've used dual monitors both in a flat arrangement and an angled approach - I find the angled approach is better, so I think a curved monitor might be ok.



Lizard1977

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  #3429715 31-Oct-2025 16:45
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cddt:

 

www.rtings.com is a good site, but that monitor doesn't feature (seems to be a newer model). 

 

 

Yeah, it looks like it's only been at PB Tech for about 3 months.  Normally reviewers on YT are on to it with this kind of tech, but all I could find was an AI-voiced readout of the spec sheet.  It doesn't help that the monitor nomenclatures make it hard to find an exact match.

andrew75
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  #3429742 31-Oct-2025 21:09
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I prefer ultrawide for productivity and games.   Only drawback you might notice compared to running two monitors is having to micromanage windows if you move them around a lot, as opposed to just having them maximised in two screens.

 

Be aware that your graphics card has to drive more pixels than a standard 1440p monitor though - not nearly as much as 4k, but it does have to work harder.

 

As for curved screens I run LG 34"  IPSs at home and work, with a subtle curve.  I like it, but I dont think I'd like a more aggressive curve.  You'll want to check it out in store before committing to an aggressive curve.

 

VA monitors (with the exception of high end Samsungs) used to have horrendous dark level smearing.  Not sure what the 'Rapid VA' marketing tag is on the monitor you linked means but definitely check reviews.  Response time figures monitor makers quote are usually completely meaningless marketing BS so ignore them....

 

VA does have better contrast than IPS but has compromises - generally slower real world response times, and off-angle viewing angles much more restricted than IPS displays for a clean image.

 

 

 

IMO spending more to get a good monitor is worthwhile, it is an investment that should last for years (unless you open up the OLED rabbit hole).

andrew75
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  #3429743 31-Oct-2025 21:13
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PS. and especially with high refresh rate monitors you ideally want a monitor that performs well across all refresh rates (it might be a 240Hz monitor but you wont be playing most games anywhere near that).  You don't want to have to be changing overdrive modes at different refresh rates to get adequate motion performance.

 
 
 
 

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TwoSeven
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  #3429783 1-Nov-2025 09:12
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I have multiple monitors (LG 4k) including a touch screen in my office/lab, I’ve recently switched from having them on monitor arms to dedicated monitor poles.

 

I’ve been thinking of replacing the center main with a larger, high refresh 4K, although I need to be careful I don’t exceed the machines total resolution output.

 

while I’d like faster refresh 120hz or so, it’s not so important and I have a strong dislike for the 1440 gaming format (I consider it a hack resolution) as I like to have good vertical space.

 

The ‘if I won lotto’ monitor would probably be something like the LG ultra gear 5k2k 45” monitor, or the dell ultrasharp equivalent.  There are cheaper alternatives like the Samsung odyssey as well.

 

I don’t have HDR switched on for my PC so have not given any thought to that.

 

 




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SpartanVXL
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  #3429791 1-Nov-2025 10:41
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Pardon my questioning, but you haven’t said what is important in the monitor that you are after. Is it just the refresh rate? Colour reproduction? HDR? Overall Image quality with contrast etc.?

 

From what you’ve described you would be fine with a better IQ panel and low(er) refresh rate as you are playing single player immersive games. I would strongly suggest a good IPS 1440p 120Hz+ panel reviewed on rtings.

 

If you are after HDR as well then you don’t have much choice except OLED or using a HDTV. There are very few monitors that do HDR well, they will be listed on rtings if they have a review.

 

Lastly, please look at online posts around VR support/use with the 9000 series, AMD do not have a good track record with VR and I can see posts around issues with Meta devices and 9000 series GPU.

 

Edit: for example if you were just after widescreen with refresh rate the cheapest is AOC’s offerring

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC83402/AOC-CU34G4-34-WQHD-180Hz-Curved-Ultrawide-Gaming-M

 

Just for awareness, you can get into entry level OLED at that budget, they are coming down and go on sale often. Brightness is the only downside but IQ and contrast make up for it.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM82750/Samsung-Odyssey-OLED-G5-27-QHD-180Hz-OLED-Gaming-M

caffynz
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  #3429857 1-Nov-2025 19:35
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Chipping in to let you know how I set up my AOC 34" curved monitor for gaming and WFH previously: I kept one of my 23" monitors and switched this to portrait, on an arm. 34" monitor my main one, and in front of me, with the 23" off to the side, for reading documents easily. 

Batman
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  #3429946 2-Nov-2025 09:10
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if you have high refresh rate and high resolution you will need a 50xx series GPU

Qazzy03
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  #3430061 2-Nov-2025 12:22
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Batman:

 

if you have high refresh rate and high resolution you will need a 50xx series GPU

 

 

Do you have a source for this outlandish opinion that you need a 50xx series GPU for a high refresh/resolution monitor?

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SpartanVXL
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  #3430497 3-Nov-2025 12:12
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Qazzy03:

 

Batman:

 

if you have high refresh rate and high resolution you will need a 50xx series GPU

 

 

Do you have a source for this outlandish opinion that you need a 50xx series GPU for a high refresh/resolution monitor?

 

 

It is correct only in that if you want say a 4k 240Hz monitor (or in OP’s case run VR at high res/supersample) then you will need a 4090/5090 as AMD do not have an equivalent.

 

But it’s out of scope for OP since they are pairing a monitor to their 9060XT. The only concern is VR performance as AMD have historically not been very good at it.

Batman
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  #3430500 3-Nov-2025 12:58
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Qazzy03:

 

Batman:

 

if you have high refresh rate and high resolution you will need a 50xx series GPU

 

 

Do you have a source for this outlandish opinion that you need a 50xx series GPU for a high refresh/resolution monitor?

 

 

my 13900k 4090 rig can’t even run high quality fortnite on 1440p beyond 60fps

SpartanVXL
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  #3430521 3-Nov-2025 13:55
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Batman:

 

Qazzy03:

 

Do you have a source for this outlandish opinion that you need a 50xx series GPU for a high refresh/resolution monitor?

 

 

my 13900k 4090 rig can’t even run high quality fortnite on 1440p beyond 60fps

 


Fortnite at higher settings enables hardware lumen aka raytracing which isn’t really applicable, and OP on AMD will likely reduce or disable raytracing.

 

FYI the 4090 is vram bandwidth limited, increase memory clock to see some improvements.

Tinkerisk
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  #3430538 3-Nov-2025 14:41
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I have a 34" Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQI, 3440x1440/180Hz. But not because I'm a gamer, but because I only want to have one screen in my work setup. It will probably get a Radeon RX 9070XT as a graphics card, but not because I'm a gamer, but because I want to use the GPU for certain computing operations. The fact that you could also play games comfortably with it is secondary. Since I was able to get it extremely cheap, it was a no-brainer at that price.




     

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