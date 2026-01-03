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ForumsDesktop computingARGB, Nollie and daisy-chained fans
Lizard1977

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#323691 3-Jan-2026 10:47
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I've been having fun playing around with the new PC I built in December. It's my first time messing around with RGB in a case, and I've been learning lots. But the more I play the more I discover the limitations - of rhe hardware or my knowledge I'm not sure. 

 

I have a MSI motherboard with 3 ARGB headers. I have a thermalright 360 AIO with LED fans (3 of them), 7 Phanteks M25 G2 fans (1 set of 3 as the side intake, 1 set of 3 as the bottom intake, and a single fan as the rear exhaust),  single ARGB connector for the Lian Li case lighting, and a single ARGB connector for the GPU lighting. 

 

Currently I have them daisy chained across the three motherboard headers. But all I seem able to do is create a single mirrored effect in Signal RGB. I've followed the Signal tutorials to configure the devices correctly but it doesn't see to matter what I do - the fans are not individually controllable. Then I heard about Nollie and the difference between a hub/splitter and a controller. It seems like a Nollie is the latter. 

 

Can anyone confirm if a set of three Phanteks fans daisy-chained and then plugged into a single channel of the Nollie would be individually controllable? Or would all 3 fans share the same effect?

 

 

 

If the answer is they won't be individually controllable when daisy-chained, then it looks like I would need the Nollie 16 to give me enough channels. But then I'm going to need a cable for each fan to convert from the Phanteks NexLinq connector to the standard 3 pin ARGB connector. And presumably something similar for whatever fans are on the Thermalright AIO. Have I missed something?

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sqishy
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  #3449151 3-Jan-2026 11:36
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I think in series on 1 ARGB Mobo header they will all have the same RGB effect. But if I recall each Mobo header can be indvidually controlled as long as you have all the correct drivers and application.



richms
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  #3449208 3-Jan-2026 13:09
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The issue with most ARGB hardware is the output is just in parallel with the input so the effects start from the beginning on each device, not continuous thru them. I have seen the same with motherboard headers where it was just the same data out all of them. Some hardware you can mod to take the output of the last LED and feed it back to the next item, some you cant because they are glued shut or opening would destory them like fans.

 

You can get a nollie off aliexpress for about $15 in the choice deals - some people say its not a genuine one but TBH I do not really care. I have one that I put on some shelf lighting on a long USB cable as the WLED stuff was always lagging. Its still laggy but the RGB machine I have to run open rgb on as I was not able to upgrade it from 9th gen since windows 11 hardware upgrades robbed me of this and next years PC upgrade budget, and now the ram pricing will mean nothings changing in the foreseeable future.

 

I find the onboard controller is smoother with its animations than the nollie, which often has dropped frames in scrolling etc. That could be a CPU or USB issue, but really anything animated is not smooth enough on the external controller and is barely ok on the motherboard one.

 

You would need to see how your daisy chained fans perform when daisy chained, otherwise if you can connect them separately to the nollie then they will become individually controllable as all the 8 ports on the nollie have their own configs.




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sqishy
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  #3449668 4-Jan-2026 17:29
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Latest nbew Gigabyte boards have a control for each header, works fine.

 



IronH
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  #3450711 8-Jan-2026 10:45
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If you want to have the LEDs on each fan individually controllable when daisy chained, you'll need fans that connect in series. Your M25's however connect in parallel so you can't daisy chain them and be able to control each fan separately. You'll need a fan controller with each fan connecting into it's own header. If you daisy chain your M25's off one header on the controller, you'll have the exact same issue that you have when daisy chaining them off one motherboard header. Unifans and other splicing fans connect in series. You can also get non-splicing/unifan fans that connect in series, you can tell them apart as they have 3x wires coming out of the fan instead of the 2x that you see on most fans. (see image below of my Astro V2 fans which connect in series and have 3x wires coming out of the fan frame)

 


In short:
Fans that connect in series can be daisy chained off one header and still be individually controllable.
Fans that connect in parallel need to be connected to their own individual header either off the motherboard or a fan controller hub like the Nollie in order to be individually controllable.
M25's connect in parallel when daisy chained. Therefore if you want SignalRGB to be able to control each fan individually then they will each need to connect to their own individual header with no daisy chaining. If you daisy chain fans that connect in parallel, SignalRGB will only see the first fan, and all fans daisy chained off it will repeat the exact same pattern as the first fan.

Hope that helps.

Lizard1977

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  #3450731 8-Jan-2026 12:07
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Thanks, that's really helpful and well explained.

 

Being able to spot when a fan is wired in series (3 wires) vs in parallel (2 wires) is good intel.  @IronH Do you know if there is an easy way to identify fans that are in series when shopping online?  I suspect I'm going to have to swap out my M25s for something else, as I can't easily find any cable to convert the NexLinq connector on the fan to a standard ARGB connector for a Nollie.  But as I've just ordered a Nollie 8, I suspect I'm going to have to find series-connected fans with a standard 3 pin ARGB connector, and it would be good to know which brands/models to look for, and compare specs/prices.

IronH
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  #3450882 8-Jan-2026 21:44
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When shopping online, there's no guaranteed way to identify which fans connect in series when daisy chained. I've not seen any manufacturers mention how their daisy‑chain wiring is implemented, there’s no industry naming convention for it, and product pages never show the internal PCB layout.

 

From my own digging, non‑splicing fans that daisy‑chain ARGB in series are extremely rare. To date, the only model I’ve ever found that does this is the Astro V2 (shown in my earlier post), and I think it's been discontinued now. It never mentioned this capability in its marketing or spec sheet. I only learned it could from a review online.

 

AFAIK, every other non‑splicing fan on the market daisy‑chains in parallel, not series. Maybe because ARGB controllers exist, and because manufacturers don't see the benefit in adding the extra complexity and cost, and probably because it worsens cable management, whereas splicing fans improve it.

 

Splicing fans—fans that physically interlock using integrated electrical contact points and connectors—run their ARGB in series but generally only when interlocked. Modern Lian Li Uni Fans, Phanteks D30s, and similar behave this way. Older splicing models that don't, seem to have disappeared from the market.

 

In short, it's probably safe to assume:

 

  • Splicing fans = series ARGB 
  • Non-splicing fans = parallel ARGB 

However, even if you get splicing fans you would still need a controller. For example, if you have three interlocked intake fans and three interlocked exhaust fans, each bank of three runs in series with each bank needing its own ARGB header if you want SignalRGB to control all six fans individually. Because if you use one header and daisy chain one bank of three to the other bank of three, the two banks become a parallel chain of three fans. SignalRGB will only detect the first bank as three individual fans, the second bank will just copy whatever the first bank is doing. It won't be available as a separate controllable bank. In your setup, you'd have four banks of fans (bottom, side, rear, AIO), so you'd need four ARGB headers (and probably another two headers for your case and GPU lighting), your motherboard only has three so you'd need a controller.

 

If SignalRGB patterns are important to you, it may also be worth thinking about the orientation of your fans within your case, and that a fan's internal LED zoning can vary by make/model. Most fans can only do a certain pattern in one direction e.g. colour shift left-right but not top-bottom. Some fans split the frame and hub LEDs into separate controllable zones, some split the into separate controllable halves, but most treat the entire fan as one zone. This can affect how SignalRGB renders certain effects, so it’s worth checking this out if there are specific lighting patterns you want to replicate. Zones are also not mentioned in spec sheets so it's best to check reviews and watch videos online.

 

Lastly, FWIW, fans that only have LEDs on the fan's motor hub (like the M25) in my experience are only good for SignalRGB's random patterns, as they do a terrible job of replicating non random patterns. For those you'll want fan's that have LEDs in the outer frame, and preferably with 16 or more LEDs per fan (though LED count is another spec that is often not mentioned in listings).

If changing fans, are noise and performance also part of your consideration?

 
 
 
 

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Lizard1977

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  #3450932 9-Jan-2026 08:57
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Thanks, another very helpful and detailed post.  I really appreciate it.

 

My plan is to do a bit more testing on my existing fans this weekend.  I think you're right, but I just want to positively confirm that my M25s can't be controlled individually when daisy-chained.  Your description of spliced vs non-spliced makes sense, but I've been wondering if the NexLinq connection that Phanteks use for the M25s means it would act like a spliced connection.  It's not a physical interlock like the Lian Li UNIFAN, but in every other respect it seems to work like the UNIFAN.  I don't think I've tried running the block of 3 M25s on their own header yet (I've always had something else daisy-chained to them, so I want to rule that out first.  But I suspect I will need to get different fans to achieve this level of individual control.  I also want to look at the fans that came with my Thermalright AiO.  They are also daisy-chained, but if they use a standard 3-pin ARGB then I could connect them individually to a controller and won't need to replace them.

 

I did pre-emptively go looking for alternative fans online, and found the AsiaHorse Cosmiq.  These are listed in SignalRGB's compatibility table, and they have the physical interlock you mentioned.  I've found a few videos which seem to show them being controlled individually, but the reviewers don't seem to cover off that functionality.  At $85 for a three-pack on Amazon they're more expensive than the Phanteks M25 I've already bought but cheaper than the D30s or the Lian Li UNIFANs.  Then there are the Formula V line fans at PB Tech.  They're a bit cheaper, but I also wonder if they might be a bit too cheap in terms of quality.

 

As for noise/performance - I do think the M25s can be a bit noisy under load, but this is the first time I've really kitted out a case with more than a couple of fans so I'm also not exactly comparing apples with apples.  I have set a fan profile in BIOS which keeps them at around 30% most of the time, and CPU/GPU temps seem to be okay.  So noise/performance is a factor - I don't want to sacrifice performance entirely for aesthetics, but even with the M25s (which are hardly the best performing fans on the market) it seems to be okay.  So provided any replacement fans are no worse, then I think it should be fine.

IronH
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  #3451323 9-Jan-2026 16:14
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If the 5V daisy‑chain wires on the M25 look like the ones in the image below, then the fans are wired in parallel. That means every fan receives the exact same ARGB signal, so they will all show the same pattern and you can’t control them individually.

 

For a series connection, the signal must pass through the first fan’s LED circuit before moving on to the next. In the wiring shown, the signal simply splits off to the next fan instead of going through the first one, which makes it parallel.

 

In short: series = one continuous loop, parallel = multiple loops receiving the same signal.

 

Lizard1977

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  #3451324 9-Jan-2026 16:33
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Thanks.  My M25s are connected via the proprietary NexLinq connector, which includes the PWM and ARGB signal in a single connector.  No idea if that means it's series or parallel though.

IronH
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  #3451332 9-Jan-2026 17:12
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You may have missed it, but I took the screenshot from a Youtube video called Phanteks M25 wiring guide

 

That is not a standard ARGB connector, whatever it is, it is wired for parallel daisy chaining not series.

Lizard1977

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  #3451334 9-Jan-2026 17:28
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I hadn't noticed that.  But that video seems to be about the G1 fans rather than the G2 fans which I've got.  They use a different connector.  See this screenshot:

 

 

The G2 fans have a proprietary six-pin NexLinq connector which is used to connect one fan to the next, and then at the end of the bank of fans you have another cable to connect the final NexLinq plug into a breakout cable that includes a 4 pin PWM plug, a 3 pin JST plug, and a 3 pin ARGB connector.  That seems to be different to the G1 fans in the screenshot you showed which has a 4 pin PWM plug for power, and a 3 pin plug (possibly proprietary as well) that gets converted to the usual 3 pin ARGB connector that we all know and love. 

 
 
 
 

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IronH
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  #3451338 9-Jan-2026 17:40
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You can't tell from that shot, but the next shot in that video you can see it is clearly wired in parallel. You will not be able to control each fan individually when daisy chaining.

 

Here's another Youtuber comparing M25 G2 to D30 using Phanteks own software https://youtu.be/wwQKB3WyWTo?si=3yegL0MELYFRNxpm&t=1280  - you can see the D30's do what it is you're after - each fan is addressable separately and the pattern "passes" from one fan to the next, while the M25's each just repeat the exact same pattern. 

 

 

IronH
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  #3451341 9-Jan-2026 18:00
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Imagine these are fans instead of lightbulbs. Parallel is when you have one cable that splits before passing through the first fan. Imagine the bit I circled in purple is the plug that connects one fan to the next, you have one wire going in and two coming out without passing through the first fan's circuitry. For it to be series, you need one wire going into the fan's circuitry before passing to the next fans circuitry. For a series connection, the signal must go into the first fan’s LED circuitry and then out to the next fan. That’s why my Astro V2 fans have three wires: one for PWM speed, and two for ARGB series wiring — one wire carries the signal into the fan, and the other carries it out of the fan and onto the next fan.

 

IronH
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  #3451388 9-Jan-2026 18:19
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Lizard1977:

 

I did pre-emptively go looking for alternative fans online, and found the AsiaHorse Cosmiq.  These are listed in SignalRGB's compatibility table, and they have the physical interlock you mentioned.  I've found a few videos which seem to show them being controlled individually, but the reviewers don't seem to cover off that functionality.  At $85 for a three-pack on Amazon they're more expensive than the Phanteks M25 I've already bought but cheaper than the D30s or the Lian Li UNIFANs.  Then there are the Formula V line fans at PB Tech.  They're a bit cheaper, but I also wonder if they might be a bit too cheap in terms of quality.

 

 

There can be a difference between cheap and premium fans, but not always and not by as much as some might think. Like the difference between Thermalright coolers versus other brands. Thermalright is considerably cheaper than their competition for the same or better performance, and their quality is still very good. 

 

Also have you considered buying fans from AliExpress? At least while you are figuring out how you want your setup to look/perform. Check this YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@rockmgameroficial he reviews fans from AliExpress - especially splicing fans. 

 

I've gone through many different fans myself just in the past 12 months (7 or 8 different models - see some of them in the pics below), most of which were bought through AliExpress. It's a cheap way to experiment with different looks, performance and noise levels, and how different fans sync with SignalRGB. 

 

And unlike a GPU or PSU, fans are one of the only things you can cheap out on and not get a way worse experience with, except maybe for warranty, but for fans I don't think that's an issue especially when several for the price of one. e.g. I bought Thermalright TL-C14 140mm fans for $6 each including delivery - really quiet and they move a ton of air (75CFM @ 1500rpm). Also you can get some really unique looking designs that you don't see elsewhere - e.g. check out the Jungle Leopard Interstellar V3 fans - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HqA0h3VwZ0 

 

 

 

Lizard1977

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  #3452153 12-Jan-2026 08:55
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Thanks for your advice.  I think I've worked out a solution.

 

Via that YT channel, I managed to track down a set of fans that seem to do what I want, for a decent performance and price - the Jumpeak MX120.  I can get 2 sets of 3 fans (reverse) and a single forward fan for the exhaust at the rear of my PC, for around $90 shipped.  I was looking for some static pressure fans to swap out on my 360 AiO radiator, but then I realised my Phanteks M25 G2s should be fine - they have a CFM of around 75 and static pressure of around 2.7, which should be fine.  And I have enough adapter cables to be able to connect them individually rather than in parallel, so they can be controlled individually via the Nollie 8.

 

So that should give me 2 x 3 sets of reverse blade RGB fans for intake, connected in series, on channels 1 and 2 of the Nollie.  A single forward blade RGB fan at the rear, and 3 forward blade RGB fans on the AiO radiator for exhaust, on channels 3-6 of the Nollie.  Then my case lighting strips and the GPU can be connected to channels 7 and 8, leaving the 3 ARGB headers on the motherboard free for any more RGB insanity I want to indulge in the future.

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