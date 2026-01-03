Lizard1977:

I've been having fun playing around with the new PC I built in December. It's my first time messing around with RGB in a case, and I've been learning lots. But the more I play the more I discover the limitations - of rhe hardware or my knowledge I'm not sure.
I have a MSI motherboard with 3 ARGB headers. I have a thermalright 360 AIO with LED fans (3 of them), 7 Phanteks M25 G2 fans (1 set of 3 as the side intake, 1 set of 3 as the bottom intake, and a single fan as the rear exhaust), single ARGB connector for the Lian Li case lighting, and a single ARGB connector for the GPU lighting.
Currently I have them daisy chained across the three motherboard headers. But all I seem able to do is create a single mirrored effect in Signal RGB. I've followed the Signal tutorials to configure the devices correctly but it doesn't see to matter what I do - the fans are not individually controllable. Then I heard about Nollie and the difference between a hub/splitter and a controller. It seems like a Nollie is the latter.
Can anyone confirm if a set of three Phanteks fans daisy-chained and then plugged into a single channel of the Nollie would be individually controllable? Or would all 3 fans share the same effect?
If the answer is they won't be individually controllable when daisy-chained, then it looks like I would need the Nollie 16 to give me enough channels. But then I'm going to need a cable for each fan to convert from the Phanteks NexLinq connector to the standard 3 pin ARGB connector. And presumably something similar for whatever fans are on the Thermalright AIO. Have I missed something?