Lizard1977:

When shopping online, there's no guaranteed way to identify which fans connect in series when daisy chained. I've not seen any manufacturers mention how their daisy‑chain wiring is implemented, there’s no industry naming convention for it, and product pages never show the internal PCB layout.

From my own digging, non‑splicing fans that daisy‑chain ARGB in series are extremely rare. To date, the only model I’ve ever found that does this is the Astro V2 (shown in my earlier post), and I think it's been discontinued now. It never mentioned this capability in its marketing or spec sheet. I only learned it could from a review online.

AFAIK, every other non‑splicing fan on the market daisy‑chains in parallel, not series. Maybe because ARGB controllers exist, and because manufacturers don't see the benefit in adding the extra complexity and cost, and probably because it worsens cable management, whereas splicing fans improve it.

Splicing fans—fans that physically interlock using integrated electrical contact points and connectors—run their ARGB in series but generally only when interlocked. Modern Lian Li Uni Fans, Phanteks D30s, and similar behave this way. Older splicing models that don't, seem to have disappeared from the market.

In short, it's probably safe to assume:

Splicing fans = series ARGB

Non-splicing fans = parallel ARGB

However, even if you get splicing fans you would still need a controller. For example, if you have three interlocked intake fans and three interlocked exhaust fans, each bank of three runs in series with each bank needing its own ARGB header if you want SignalRGB to control all six fans individually. Because if you use one header and daisy chain one bank of three to the other bank of three, the two banks become a parallel chain of three fans. SignalRGB will only detect the first bank as three individual fans, the second bank will just copy whatever the first bank is doing. It won't be available as a separate controllable bank. In your setup, you'd have four banks of fans (bottom, side, rear, AIO), so you'd need four ARGB headers (and probably another two headers for your case and GPU lighting), your motherboard only has three so you'd need a controller.

If SignalRGB patterns are important to you, it may also be worth thinking about the orientation of your fans within your case, and that a fan's internal LED zoning can vary by make/model. Most fans can only do a certain pattern in one direction e.g. colour shift left-right but not top-bottom. Some fans split the frame and hub LEDs into separate controllable zones, some split the into separate controllable halves, but most treat the entire fan as one zone. This can affect how SignalRGB renders certain effects, so it’s worth checking this out if there are specific lighting patterns you want to replicate. Zones are also not mentioned in spec sheets so it's best to check reviews and watch videos online.

Lastly, FWIW, fans that only have LEDs on the fan's motor hub (like the M25) in my experience are only good for SignalRGB's random patterns, as they do a terrible job of replicating non random patterns. For those you'll want fan's that have LEDs in the outer frame, and preferably with 16 or more LEDs per fan (though LED count is another spec that is often not mentioned in listings).



If changing fans, are noise and performance also part of your consideration?