Possible long shot, but I'm looking for the technical spec's on how the old NEAX analogue phone lines was configured e.g. the tone frequencies, line reversal settings, Cadences, Impedance's etc, all the stuff pretty much everyone has forgotten.

Background is that I have an auto dialer that needs an analogue phone line in order to dial a number, problem is that I've two different ATA's and neither work, (albeit they work if I plug a standard analogue phone onto the ATA FX port, but not when the unit is connected, the SIP/VoIP side is working as expected). Unit is an unbranded auto dialer that I can't replace as it connected to much larger thing that would cost $$$$$ to replace., and I suspect is looking for some pretty specific analogue phone line setting, which I haven't been ale to make the ATA do.

So I'm hoping that by getting the old NEAX line settings, I can apply these as best I can to an ATA and make this dialer make a call.

Any info appreciated.

Cheers