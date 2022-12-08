Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Game Performance Problems at Launch
#302642 8-Dec-2022 14:40
I recently got stung by the issues The Callisto Protocol faced at launch on PC, whereby the shader compilation stutter was immediate and consistent through the game, basically making it unplayable.  There's been a number of Unreal releases the past few years in a similar state....Cyberpunk for example had its own widely publicised problems..


The Callisto Protocol is also unfinished on Xbox in comparison to PS5.  For example, with RT enabled on PS5 you get reflections in the mirrors.  With it enabled on Xbox you don't.  There's also huge discrepancies in shadow performance between consoles.


I find this whole situation frustrating.  The fact that developers and publishers think it is OK for games to be released half-baked and the patch them after the fact is anti-consumer and surely illegal in some jurisdictions depending on consumer law.  You're basically selling something that is not as advertised or expected by the consumer.


The issues on PC with Callisto are somewhat resolved now with a few rapid subsequent patches from the devs, which makes me wonder if it was so easy to fix why did they choose to not compile shaders in the loading menus instead of in-game. It was a deliberate choice with a known outcome, reproduceable across many Unreal titles that made the same choice.


This Digital Foundry "review" is very much how I feel about things.  I feel bad for the guy to be honest, he's reached breaking point with this stuff.  I'm nearly there myself.  These games aren't cheap! Neither are the graphics cards to run them on PC.


Do you have any thoughts about this? 


https://youtu.be/wiUQRMfC7RA?t=730


 

  #3007386 8-Dec-2022 14:52
Callisto Protocol on console seems to be a case of Sony throwing devs at the game to ensure it turns out better on their console.

 

Whether engaging 150 (yes that many) Sony employees into a game that isn't on the radar of the general public (like a GTA / COD type release)... is nuts.

 

Good PR for Sony, but nuts in my book.

 

If games are delayed to fix bugs or smooth out release, many many people will be forgiving as we all still play games in the shadow of the Cyberpunk 2077 release!

 

 

 

I will say though, a lack of mirror ray tracing on XBox does fall into an absolute 'I do not care whatsoever' territory for me... but people like to split hairs.

