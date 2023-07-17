Around 2 years ago my Daughter bought this rig for her (15-year-old) son on my recommendation:

https://tinyurl.com/6nd3rphu

Said son is now finding performance to be a bit slow on some games (principally Steam games such as Valorant but could be other games). I have been asked again to advise on performance improvement options. I am not a gamer but do understand Windows and PC hardware basics

From the research I did at that time it seemed clear that the video card (GE Force RTX3060) drives gaming performance more that the PC's CPU. At first Grandson used WIFI networking (PC has a 'WIFI 6'card in it), Router is the standard supplied by Sky Broadband - supposedly also WIFI6) but this was replaced with a CAT5E cable after a few months (reportedly addressed latency issues). The original motherboard-mounted SSD was replaced with a 1TB unit that is now fairly full so this will also be replaced.

I am wondering whether upgrading to a later video card (such as an RTX4060 or 4070 etc) would deliver an improved gaming experience worth the modest cost. If I also need to upgrade the CPU and/or motherboard then I would prefer to go down the track of a new build, but I am trying to avoid this if possible.

Just looking for feedback on which approach to take.