Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingGaming PC upgrade options: Grandson plays, Daughter pays
OldGeek

720 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#306375 17-Jul-2023 14:39
Send private message quote this post

Around 2 years ago my Daughter bought this rig for her (15-year-old) son on my recommendation:

 

https://tinyurl.com/6nd3rphu

 

Said son is now finding performance to be a bit slow on some games (principally Steam games such as Valorant but could be other games).  I have been asked again to advise on performance improvement options.  I am not a gamer but do understand Windows and PC hardware basics

 

From the research I did at that time it seemed clear that the video card (GE Force RTX3060) drives gaming performance more that the PC's CPU.  At first Grandson used WIFI networking (PC has a 'WIFI 6'card in it), Router is the standard supplied by Sky Broadband - supposedly also WIFI6) but this was replaced with a CAT5E cable after a few months (reportedly addressed latency issues).  The original motherboard-mounted SSD was replaced with a 1TB unit that is now fairly full so this will also be replaced.

 

I am wondering whether upgrading to a later video card (such as an RTX4060 or 4070 etc) would deliver an improved gaming experience worth the modest cost.  If I also need to upgrade the CPU and/or motherboard then I would prefer to go down the track of a new build, but I am trying to avoid this if possible.

 

Just looking for feedback on which approach to take.




-- 

OldGeek.

Create new topic
Jase2985
12263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105085 17-Jul-2023 15:17
Send private message quote this post

there should be zero issues playing Valorant at 1080p or 1440p with that hardware, suspect there is more going on there

 

you also need to define what "slow is"

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Qazzy03
69 posts

Master Geek


  #3105106 17-Jul-2023 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Agree the RTX 3060 is more than enough for Valorant or any game at 1080p and most "esports" games at 1440p. 

 

My first thought goes to is there a software issue, (aka something eating up CPU usage). 

 

As long as there is at least 16gb of ram, Ram shouldn't be an issue... unlesss chrome is open with a billion tabs. 

 

CPU could be a bit of a bottleneck, could be thermals (if high temp just a re-paste). 

 

If CPU is 100% usage, depends where that usage is going, if all to the game, might need to turn game settings down or an upgrade.

 

my 2cents. 

 

I have found a fresh install of the O/S can help increase performance, easy to get lots of software "junk". 

Handle9
8984 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105115 17-Jul-2023 15:58
Send private message quote this post

At QHD (1440p) you should be theoretically getting greater than 150fps on Vaporant. As above there’s likely something less going on.
https://pc-builds.com/fps-calculator/result/0YL185/4B/valorant/2560x1440/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 