I have the PC DVD version of Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2004/05), and on windows 11 it opens the launcher, I start the game, get the introduction screens, choose my username, then say choose instant action, and I'm at the screen where I select the maps, add them... But when I click "launch", it just immediately dumps me back into windows.



I've spent hours searching, and cannot find a solution. I've tried....



Run as admin, launching compatibility program, deleting the folder in documents directory, downloading C++ for that version, installing directx 9, I run the actual machine analyser in the game and everything was green and ticked.



No idea what the problem is, any suggestions?