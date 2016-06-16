Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
michaelmurfy

#197871 16-Jun-2016 03:19
Simplified because I no-longer review or touch a whole lot of routers these days but feel this post / thread does provide a whole lot of valuable information. If this thread is locked and you've got questions then feel free to request an unlock.

 

----

 

A note on consumer grade routers: Most are overpriced garbage. I'm yet to find a router in the consumer market (with the exception of the Ubiquiti AmpliFi) that can outperform a "enterprise grade" solution on both price and performance. Don't get sucked in. The word "Gaming" is a buzzword that is often thrown about and means nothing - there is nothing these routers can actually do to improve your gaming ability especially if you're playing over Wireless. This is also mentioned below again as I see too many people getting sucked in. Do your research, if the all in one router costs over $350 then take a step back and consider either the Grandstream or Ubiquiti solutions as these are not much more price wise and will outperform any router in this price. If you're needing basic WiFi along with a router that can do anything then the Huawei HG659, Fritz!Box or the Spark Smart Modem is honestly the best solution here.

 

Also a very interesting read that helps cut through the hyped marketing: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

Also thought I'd add - @raytaylor has prepared a guide in the past on extending your wireless on the cheap Here.

 

First Category - all in one modem / routers:
These routers are best if you're wanting something with everything built into one unit that offer decent WiFi. As always, I recommend always using your providers router unless if you've got a very good reason not to especially if you're in this category.

 

1) Huawei HG659 - Supports all connection types, suitable for Gigabit connections, decent WiFi and available cheaply. This router is currently provided by Spark, BigPipe and Vodafone however is designed as a home CPE device so doesn't have too many configurable features. Also, not suitable if you're one to use Netflix unblockers but for your general purpose all in one router this is a hard one to beat. Also, has VoIP. For those tinkernuts, there is an excellent guide on how to get superadmin access and even root access on this router with the default, unrestricted BigPipe firmware (firmware image available here under advanced settings - is able to be flashed on any providers HG659 baring in mind the normal "disclaimers" apply).
2) Fritz!Box 7490, 7560, 7590 - Provided by 2degrees, can route Gigabit and has a bunch of features including SIP. You can often find these for cheap on Trademe.
3) Spark Smart Modem (Link) - I got given this by Spark to do a test on and found the router has very good WiFi coverage and can route Gigabit absolutely no problems. This is more of a basic router for your "average folk" but given it is able to provide very good WiFi performance and NAT performance I have no issues recommending it.

 

Second Category - routers only (advanced users):
If you're wanting something a little more advanced going for one of these is a surefire bet. Just don't expect the most simple to use interfaces or a 5min setup if you're not experienced. I recommend the newer Mikrotik routers (RB4011 or RB5009) if you're wanting something that can route Gigabit absolutely no problems and don't mind something a bit more complex configuration wise.

The Ubiquiti Dream Machine is OK if you're wanting something with a tonne of features but need it easy to setup. I no-longer recommend the Ubiquiti Edgerouter line due to the fact Ubiquiti seems to have abandoned software development on that line as a whole however if you do pick one up, I've got a guide Here to help with configuration.

 

Third Category - routers w/ access points for UFB:
I've removed the consumer grade routers I used to have here due to the fact the performance to price ratio isn't that great. The current routers on the market really are expensive, and most actually can't route Gigabit.

 

Normally unless if you have a very good reason not to then I'd always recommend using your providers router - many providers also offer mesh solutions (eg - Spark with their Smart Modem, or 2degrees with their Fritz!Box). There is a misconception that these routers are rubbish which is honestly not true anymore and for your average home user this is more than good enough.

 

If you're wanting something decent, without breaking the bank go have a look for the Fritz!Box 7490, 7530, 7550 or 7590 on Trademe which can normally be had for a steal - any of these models can mesh. The Spark Smart Modem is also a good buy even if you're on another provider.

Otherwise, the UniFi Dream Machine is a good router if you're just wanting an all-in-one router with a whole lot of features - the great thing with this router is it can be expanded on and comes at a cost that is easy to swallow.

 

For ADSL / VDSL using a router without a modem:
1) Netcomm NF4V - Can be picked up for nearly nothing but likely the best modem for xDSL connections + can be put into bridge mode.
2) Draytek DV130 - Supports bridging meaning you can fully utilise your router, also ADSL + VDSL.
3) Huawei HG659 - This router can be used in bridge mode also.

 

Many people on Geekzone who have recently upgraded to UFB have these, and may be prepared to sell on the cheap. Make a post in the Offers + Wanted forums if you're seeking one.

 

Gigabit Connections:
Most of the above options will be fine for Gigabit connections. The cheapest router with support for a full Gigabit connection will be the Huawei HG659 which is a great buy given what it can handle. Just because a router has Gigabit WAN doesn't mean it can route Gigabit connections as this is a task normally reliant on the CPU or dedicated hardware. Some of the cheaper routers also will claim to have Gigabit on the WAN port but be switched internally by the CPU either via VLAN's (the likes of some Linksys routers), via a USB bus (also seen on some cheaper routers) or via VLAN + a 100Mbit internal connection to the switch. Most "gaming" routers can't actually effectively route Gigabit connections due to the QoS rubbish they have going on.

 

Hyperfibre Connections:
There are a couple of routers I recommend for Hyperfibre - the list is small currently and no consumer grade router can successfully do Hyperfibre so far. With Hyperfibre, you get a router included in the form of the Chorus ONT however this is very, very basic. If you want something a little more advanced and if your provider supports putting the ONT into Bridging mode these are the routers I recommend:

1) Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro - can also act as a NVR for the Ubiquiti cameras.
2) MikroTik CCR1036-8G-2S+.
3) MikroTik RB5009 (via the SFP Port - 2.5Gbit Ethernet + 7x Gigabit Ports out).

 

While WiFi AX routers can do "Close to Gigabit" speeds in my own personal experience of Wireless AX I wouldn't recommend shelling out money for this standard seeing most devices on WiFi have no real need for anything above 500Mbit.

 

Wireless Access Points:
If you're needing excellent WiFi through your home / office there are solutions by companies like Ubiquiti with their UniFi line, Grandstream, Ignitenet, Cisco Small Business, Aruba etc - really with these you can spend as little as $100 right up to $2500 depending on what access point you're getting. Really the use-case depends on the individual but I often recommend Aruba Instant On or Ubiquiti UniFi for a simple solution. Ideally with these you'd mount them to the ceiling to provide the best coverage.

 

As there are multiple access points for different use-case it is either a good idea to ask here, or open up a thread on Geekzone to ask.

 

Ubiquiti Managed Gear:
I've created an UniFi Controller Here any Geekzone member can sign up to (assuming they live in NZ). This gives you far more control over your UniFi powered network. There are ways to set up UniFi gear without a controller however if you've bought managed gear you may as well get the full experience with a controller.

 

TR-069 Management:
Due to the crap and misinformed news article here (thread also here for a laugh) there have been some queries regarding TR-069 management on ISP supplied routers (like the HG659 given out by many providers). This is more a "feature" as it allows your ISP to provision changes out to your router and is in use by essentially all ISP's in NZ. There is nothing to be worried about, it is safe and considered secure and you've got to remember that your provider have security teams looking out for you. Turning this off is not recommended as your ISP will have no way of updating your routers firmware or updating configuration as they update things themselves which may cause loss of services (Vodafone TV, VoIP or even Internet to name a few) or even may introduce security vulnerabilities to your network. The non ISP provided routers will not have this enabled so you're responsible for all configuration, firmware upgrades etc. It is important to keep an eye on your router manufactures website to keep your router up to date.

 

----

 

If you've got any more suggestions then feel free to post below.

 

Last updated: 05/12/2021




froob
  #1574790 16-Jun-2016 07:28
Since you have the DSL-AC68U in the first category, you might put its cousin the RT-AC68U into the third category. It can run tomato etc.

Edit - Forgot to say, very good idea to have this guide and looking good so far!

macuser
  #1574792 16-Jun-2016 07:32
The often recommended TP-Link Archer C7 router only will do VLAN 10 tagging with this BETA firmware that I had to request directly from TP-LINK

 

(onedrive link rar file)

 

https://1drv.ms/f/s!Arx4bfuw41F_hM0DxKvOY1RWNEAVqw

robjg63
  #1574806 16-Jun-2016 08:05
macuser:

The often recommended TP-Link Archer C7 router only will do VLAN 10 tagging with this BETA firmware that I had to request directly from TP-LINK


(onedrive link rar file)


https://1drv.ms/f/s!Arx4bfuw41F_hM0DxKvOY1RWNEAVqw


Though curiously, when I bought mine (for bigpipe, which doesn't need vlan 10), I saw many retailers advertising the model as vlan 10 enabled. So I wondered if maybe they are coming factory ready.




zespri
  #1574819 16-Jun-2016 08:40
A "common" combination for ADSL/VDSL (and also one that I'm using) is draytek modem (ADSL 100$ / VDSL 200$) + wifi-router such as mikrotik hp ac lite (100$)

 

You want draytek, because it does PPPoE-PPPoA pass-through, allowing your router to directly control the connection.

 

I tried a few different routers, and experimented with custom firmware (you don't have to if you do not want to), and I found that my current mikrotik is pretty darn sweet. Still sometimes I find it a bit limiting in terms of tweaking (awkward scripting), and I'm planning to try an edgerouter someday.

Yabanize
  #1574906 16-Jun-2016 10:37
TP-Link Archer C2 is another Router+AP You can get on a budget, has gigabit LAN and AC Wifi. It does the job. Use it on Bigpipe 100 UFB

No custom firmware support

jonathan18
6047 posts

  #1574917 16-Jun-2016 10:57
lxsw20:

 

NF8AC does not have a built in ATA.

 

 

For some of us VOIP support is necessary for an all-in-one solution.

 

Is there a version of the NF8AC that does support VOIP? I read here a thread from Jan 15 that intimated such a version was planned.

 

If not, what other recommended options (excepting the HG659 which I currently have, noting the issues re Netflix) are there for a single box solution, ie router, wifi and ATA in one? The third option listed (ASUS DSL-AC68U)?

 

I'd rather avoid having to buy an ATA as well as a router; alternatively are there any recommended routers that also do VOIP that I can pair with the HG659 to handle the wifi? It doesn't look like the Edgerouter Lite has a built-in ATA. (Connection is BigPipe fibre with 2Talk, if relevant.)

 

Thanks for any thoughts.

chevrolux
  #1574928 16-Jun-2016 11:13
Im surprised you have a Netcomm on there. Their software is diabolical and its pot luck whether the current software release works or not. Sort of like UBNT v1 software - might as well call it a beta.



mdf
  #1575190 16-Jun-2016 17:37
Has anyone tried a Cambium R201/201P? I've been fairly impressed with the cnPilot controller on my E400s (though they've not been fully deployed yet. The stickers are even still on them). And I really like the idea of a single platform to control both router and APs. Particularly at my mother's house - a web interface for fixing her problems seems just _grand_. Specs for the router seem really good for a $200 + GST device too.

 

However, I can't find a single online review. Has anyone used one?

 

If not, @rwittert - any chance of a Geekzone review unit? I'll pay the shipping.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #1575210 16-Jun-2016 18:21
come now, wheres the fritzbox!




malpasolan
  #1576031 17-Jun-2016 21:29
zespri:

 

A "common" combination for ADSL/VDSL (and also one that I'm using) is draytek modem (ADSL 100$ / VDSL 200$) + wifi-router such as mikrotik hp ac lite (100$)

 

You want draytek, because it does PPPoE-PPPoA pass-through, allowing your router to directly control the connection.

 

 

 

 

Used a Draytek 120 for a few years in pass-through mode which was linked to a pfSense box for firewall, vpn etc

 

Worked well.

michaelmurfy

/dev/ttys0
  #1576034 17-Jun-2016 21:31
Thanks for the suggestions - I'll update this tonight. I knew I couldn't hold all the knowledge here ;)

 

And regarding the NF8AC I did this post at around 4am. I was thinking of the other router given out by providers at that time but was well aware of the firmware bugs too, it is still an otherwise stable router.

 

hio77: come now, wheres the fritzbox!

 

You must be trolling... No.




mdf

mdf
  #1576169 18-Jun-2016 12:05
I was thinking about the features I look for on a router. Is this format summary helpful (these are just the routers I currently have in a semi-operational state)? Other fields required? Not useful at all?

 

Brand: D-Link

 

Model: DIR-868L (stock firmware)

 

Type: Router only

 

Wired LAN: Gigabit

 

Wifi: 2.4GHz g + n, 5Ghz a, n + ac

 

Wifi performance: Good [calibrating this could be an issue]

 

Stability: Good [calibration again]

 

ATA: No

 

VLAN tagging (UFB): Yes

 

Smart DNS support (adblocking, geo-unblocking): No

 

USB: 1 x 3.0

 

Technical ability: Moderately-savvy home user

 

 

 

Brand: D-Link

 

Model: DIR-868L (DDWRT)

 

Type: Router only

 

Wired LAN: Gigabit

 

Wifi: 2.4GHz g + n, 5Ghz a, n + ac

 

Wifi performance: Poor

 

Stability: Average

 

ATA: No

 

VLAN tagging (UFB): Yes

 

Smart DNS support (adblocking, geo-unblocking): Yes

 

USB: 1 x 2.0 (necessary to throttle software performance)

 

Technical ability: Ability to follow complex instructions (setting up)

 

 

 

Brand: Netgear

 

Model: R7000 Nighthawk (Advanced Tomato firmware)

 

Type: Router only

 

Wired LAN: Gigabit

 

Wifi: 2.4GHz g + n, 5Ghz a, n + ac

 

Wifi performance: Excellent

 

Stability: Excellent

 

ATA: No

 

VLAN tagging (UFB): Yes

 

Smart DNS support (adblocking, geo-unblocking): Yes

 

USB: 1 x 3.0, 1 x 2.0

 

Technical ability: Ability to follow complex instructions (setting up)

 

 

 

NB. I don't have UFB. There's an option for VLAN tagging / 802.1q in the above, but I have never used so can't confirm it actually works or not.

Kiwifruta
  #1597726 24-Jul-2016 14:20
As a cheapo router for unblocking overseas internet services, I have helped a few people out with Vodafone branded Huawei HG556a flashed with OpenWRT.

You can pick these up from Trademe for fewer than $10.

2.4GHz wifi, 4 Ethernet ports (100Mbps), several USB ports. Get hardware version B if you can because it has magnetic shielding. Version C lacks magnetic shielding. I don't know about version A.

matisyahu
  #1597880 24-Jul-2016 22:37
I've got a UniFi Security Gateway and AP AC access point - had it for over a year and everything is going well. Yes it does have a bit of a price tag but it is one of those things that you buy, setup and then just ignore because it just keeps doing what it is supposed to do in the background. Its been up for 49 days since the last reboot and that reboot was for a firmware update. No problems with either Mac or Windows computers but I would strong suggest to give up on trying to use 2.4GHz since almost every man in his dog has their Wifi access point spewing 2.4GHz signals even if they're not even using wifi. The latest firmware that is available makes setting up a fibre connection using VLAN tagging as something pretty easy to do when compared to a year ago which required logging in via ssh to manually setup the connection.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #1597881 24-Jul-2016 22:41
I would add the Synology router as well, for all-in-one UFB.




