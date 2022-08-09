I'm having an intermittent issue with the wifi from my fritzbox access points that I'm at a loss with



When on wifi, all devices lose internet access & pings to the router timeout. If I connect to the router via ethernet when this happens, connectivity is fine.



The issue can take weeks or a few days to reoccur.



The issue first appeared when only one fritzbox was connected, so I swapped them over, thinking the fritzbox was dying - issue still happened.



Wifi on the router is turned off, fritzboxes are configured as access points.



Removing & replugging the ethernet to the fritzboxes resolves the issue, as does restarting the fritzboxes.



The network is setup like this:

Ont > Zyxel router

> fritzbox1 (direct ethernet)

> fritzbox2 (via powerline adapter)

What do I need to look at/ test here?