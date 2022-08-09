Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Intermittent issue with fritzbox access points
#299078 9-Aug-2022 12:46
I'm having an intermittent issue with the wifi from my fritzbox access points that I'm at a loss with

 


When on wifi, all devices lose internet access & pings to the router timeout. If I connect to the router via ethernet when this happens, connectivity is fine.

 


The issue can take weeks or a few days to reoccur.

 


The issue first appeared when only one fritzbox was connected, so I swapped them over, thinking the fritzbox was dying - issue still happened.

 


Wifi on the router is turned off, fritzboxes are configured as access points.

 


Removing & replugging the ethernet to the fritzboxes resolves the issue, as does restarting the fritzboxes.

 


The network is setup like this:

 

Ont > Zyxel router
          > fritzbox1 (direct ethernet)
          > fritzbox2 (via powerline adapter)

 

 

 

 

 

What do I need to look at/ test here?

2.4GHz or 5GHz? If it's 5GHz have a look at this thread and this info. Short way to test that is to manually set the 5GHz channel to the lowest available.

Both.
I had 2.4GHz & 5GHz using the same ssid initially, but when this issue started I separated them. Neither frequency has any connectivity when this occurs.

 

Our devices can see the wifi networks, channel issues present as the device not being able to access the network don't they?

