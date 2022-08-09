I'm having an intermittent issue with the wifi from my fritzbox access points that I'm at a loss with
When on wifi, all devices lose internet access & pings to the router timeout. If I connect to the router via ethernet when this happens, connectivity is fine.
The issue can take weeks or a few days to reoccur.
The issue first appeared when only one fritzbox was connected, so I swapped them over, thinking the fritzbox was dying - issue still happened.
Wifi on the router is turned off, fritzboxes are configured as access points.
Removing & replugging the ethernet to the fritzboxes resolves the issue, as does restarting the fritzboxes.
The network is setup like this:
Ont > Zyxel router
> fritzbox1 (direct ethernet)
> fritzbox2 (via powerline adapter)
What do I need to look at/ test here?