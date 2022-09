We are moving to the Wairarapa at the end of the month and have been told that chorus can't get to our place till the middle of November to install fibre, so we will be 6 weeks without internet. Need an alternative setup as I need internet for work etc so was wondering if anyone had a temporary solution, other than hot spotting off my mobile.



All the 4g Broadband plans that ISPs provide seem to be 12 month plans and with open plans we get stuck playing for a $200 router.